Road 2 Recovery, Team Honda HRC Host Fan Experience eBay Auction

The Road 2 Recovery Foundation is proud to announce a continued partnership with Team Honda HRC for the upcoming 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Thanks to our partnership with Team Honda HRC, Road 2 Recovery will once again be offering an exciting eBay auction experience featuring a 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship experience of a lifetime.

Pro motocross fans are some of the most passionate two-wheeled racing fans on the planet, and we are always searching for ways to provide fans with unique experiences that give them unrivaled access to the inner workings of the sport. This one-of-a-kind experience will make you, the fans, feel like "part of the team" for a day. Our eBay auctions have been wildly popular in the past with Monster Energy Supercross fans, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this unique opportunity to pro motocross fans as well. All money raised from this particular auction will benefit the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit and aid in their unparalleled medical assistance that is provided free of charge to injured riders during the season.

The team Honda HRC Fan Experience eBay auction wil go live on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 8 a.m. PDT and will run for seven days. This exciting fan experience includes:

(4) tickets to your AMA Pro Motocross National of choice (ALL travel expenses to be paid by auction winners)

Rig tour of Team Honda HRC trucks

Meet-and-greet with Honda riders (rider(s) to be determined)

Lunch with Honda HRC team

Official merch swag bag from Team Honda HRC

(4) Alpinestars t-shirts and hats

Signed rider jersey (rider to be determined)

Click here to view the auction.