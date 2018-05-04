Results Archive
Injury Report: Las Vegas

Injury Report Las Vegas

May 4, 2018 12:40pm
by:

450SX

MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT

Comment: Bisceglia hasn’t raced since breaking his hand in Atlanta. He’d hoped to be back for Salt Lake City, but is now working toward getting something together for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Justin Bogle is back on the bike after suffering an arm injury in San Diego. He’s expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at some point, but as of now, there is no exact timetable for his return.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | IN

Comment: Enticknap plans on racing in Las Vegas after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis.

TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Enticknap is out for the season after breaking his pelvis while practicing.

Bring on LAS VEGAS.

A post shared by 7deucedeuce - Adam Enticknap (@the722)

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT

Comment: Grant is expected back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his leg in Arlington.

BEN LAMAY — CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: A concussion suffered in Foxborough will keep LaMay from racing in Las Vegas.

COLE MARTINEZ — LEG | OUT

Comment: Martinez is out with a split depression plateau fracture of his tibia.

FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues. 

KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT

Comment: Roczen badly broke his hand and suffered torn ligaments in San Diego. He’s looking to return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT

Comment: Seely is out with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa. As of now, it’s unclear exactly when he’ll be back.

TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT

Comment: Tapia had a bad crash in Indianapolis and sustained a broken pelvis, fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and internal bleeding. To help him out financially, go here.

COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT

Comment: Webb is out with a fractured tibia suffered in Minneapolis. There is no timetable on his return. 

JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT

Comment: Weimer came back for Salt Lake City after injuring his hand in San Diego, but quickly realized he wasn’t quite ready. He’s out for Vegas.

Dean Wilson — Thumb | IN

Comment: Wilson sustained a dislocated thumb early in the main event last weekend when he tangled with Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Weston Peick. He is expected to race this weekend.

250SX

JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT

Comment: Ames broke his femur in Arlington and is out for the supercross season.

JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Cooper is out with a concussion and rib and shoulder injuries sustained in Houston. He’ll be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. 

MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT

Comment: Davalos is out after undergoing knee surgery. He’s also recovering from a herniated disc and fractured C7 vertebrae. There is no timetable on his return.

JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Decotis is expected to start riding in May after fracturing ribs and vertebrae in Daytona.

DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | OUT

Comment: Ferrandis is working toward being ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after breaking his arm and a few teeth in Atlanta.

AUSTIN FORKNER — COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Forkner is expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after injuring his collarbone in Minneapolis.

RJ HAMPSHIRE — BACK, RIBS, LUNGS | OUT

Comment: Hampshire is back on the bike and is expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his T3 and T4 vertebrae, some ribs, and sustaining some “small punctures/lacerations to the lungs” in Daytona. 

JUSTIN HOEFT — FEET | OUT

Comment: Hoeft is out after breaking both feet in San Diego.

ALEX MARTIN — WRIST | OUT

Comment: Martin will be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his wrist in San Diego.

CAMERON MCADOO — SHOULDER | OUT

Comment: After breaking his shoulder blade in a practice crash, McAdoo is out. McAdoo won’t be back for Hangtown, but he will return at some point in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

NOAH MCCONAHY — LEG | OUT

Comment: McConahy will miss Vegas with a fractured upper femur.

Extremely bummed right now, had my leg checked out today and it turns out I fractured the upper part of my femur just below my hip socket. Gonna have to get some screws put in it first thing tomorrow morning and start recovering, the good news is it’s not a long one, bad news gonna miss a few weeks. Bummed we never got the chance or health to show our speed and work this year but it’s still been good, and I’m thankful to have the support of such an awesome team, family, mechanic, and friends along for the crazy ride this year. ?- @p.h.d.photography @skidsteersolutions @eterra_usa @racetracksupercross @twisteddevelopmentracing @yamahamotorusa @fmf73 @ridedunlop @enzoracingkyb @jepistons @matrixconcepts @avidmx @twin_air @motionpro @cometicgaskets @hinsonracing @galferusa @tagmetalsracing @tmdesignworks @worksconnection @motoseat @radikalracing @canvasmx @deftfamily @gaerne @btosports @xbrandgoggles @therideofmylife @rynopower @rynoglobal @racerxonline @vitalmx @dirtridermag @motocrossactionmag @vpracingfuels @monsterenergy @supercrosslive #vortexcdi #worldwidebearing #jameslitho #sx #supercross #moto #sptort #bike #sxonfox #sxlife #supercrosslive

A post shared by Noah McConahy (@noahmcconahy)

COLT NICHOLS — ARM | OUT

Comment: Nichols is out for the rest of supercross with a broken humerus.

MITCH OLDENBURG — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Oldenburg tore his MCL and ACL recently while practicing. There is no timetable on his return. He’s out for Vegas. 

KYLE PETERS — KNEE | IN

Comment: Peters crashed on a patch of ice in Minneapolis outside the stadium and injured his knee, suffering a torn ACL and MCL in the process. He raced Foxborough and took third. He hasn’t ridden since, but will line up in Vegas.

BRADLEY TAFT — CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Taft sustained a concussion in St. Louis and will miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross. 

BLAKE WHARTON — KNEE | OUT

Comment: Wharton’s return to racing was cut short in the 250SX main event last week when he dabbed his foot and tore his ACL. He’s out for Vegas.