Injury Report: Las Vegas

450SX MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT Comment: Bisceglia hasn’t raced since breaking his hand in Atlanta. He’d hoped to be back for Salt Lake City, but is now working toward getting something together for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT Comment: Justin Bogle is back on the bike after suffering an arm injury in San Diego. He’s expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross at some point, but as of now, there is no exact timetable for his return.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | IN Comment: Enticknap plans on racing in Las Vegas after breaking his collarbone in Minneapolis. TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT Comment: Enticknap is out for the season after breaking his pelvis while practicing.

JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT Comment: Grant is expected back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his leg in Arlington.

BEN LAMAY — CONCUSSION | OUT Comment: A concussion suffered in Foxborough will keep LaMay from racing in Las Vegas. COLE MARTINEZ — LEG | OUT Comment: Martinez is out with a split depression plateau fracture of his tibia. FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand, as well as some nagging knee issues. KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT Comment: Roczen badly broke his hand and suffered torn ligaments in San Diego. He’s looking to return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT Comment: Seely is out with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa. As of now, it’s unclear exactly when he’ll be back. TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT Comment: Tapia had a bad crash in Indianapolis and sustained a broken pelvis, fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and internal bleeding. To help him out financially, go here. COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT Comment: Webb is out with a fractured tibia suffered in Minneapolis. There is no timetable on his return. JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | OUT Comment: Weimer came back for Salt Lake City after injuring his hand in San Diego, but quickly realized he wasn’t quite ready. He’s out for Vegas.

Dean Wilson — Thumb | IN Comment: Wilson sustained a dislocated thumb early in the main event last weekend when he tangled with Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Weston Peick. He is expected to race this weekend. 250SX JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT Comment: Ames broke his femur in Arlington and is out for the supercross season. JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION | OUT Comment: Cooper is out with a concussion and rib and shoulder injuries sustained in Houston. He’ll be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE | OUT Comment: Davalos is out after undergoing knee surgery. He’s also recovering from a herniated disc and fractured C7 vertebrae. There is no timetable on his return. JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS | OUT Comment: Decotis is expected to start riding in May after fracturing ribs and vertebrae in Daytona. DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH | OUT Comment: Ferrandis is working toward being ready for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after breaking his arm and a few teeth in Atlanta. AUSTIN FORKNER — COLLARBONE | OUT Comment: Forkner is expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after injuring his collarbone in Minneapolis. RJ HAMPSHIRE — BACK, RIBS, LUNGS | OUT Comment: Hampshire is back on the bike and is expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his T3 and T4 vertebrae, some ribs, and sustaining some “small punctures/lacerations to the lungs” in Daytona. JUSTIN HOEFT — FEET | OUT Comment: Hoeft is out after breaking both feet in San Diego. ALEX MARTIN — WRIST | OUT Comment: Martin will be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his wrist in San Diego. CAMERON MCADOO — SHOULDER | OUT Comment: After breaking his shoulder blade in a practice crash, McAdoo is out. McAdoo won’t be back for Hangtown, but he will return at some point in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. NOAH MCCONAHY — LEG | OUT Comment: McConahy will miss Vegas with a fractured upper femur.