Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
MXGP of
Russia
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
How to Watch: Las Vegas SX

How to Watch Las Vegas SX

May 4, 2018 1:30pm

Round 17 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, May 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Sam Boyd Stadium beginning at 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 p.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 will carry live coverage of round 17 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 17 | Las Vegas, NV | Sam Boyd Stadium
Saturday, May 5

Live Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — FS1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 p.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM338
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France324
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO292
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA264
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA264
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH196
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL183
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA174
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC172
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL150
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA180
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC165
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN157
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO137
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ109
Sam Boyd Stadium
7000 East Russell Rd.
Las Vegas, NV

Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)

