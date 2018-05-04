How to Watch: Las Vegas SX

Round 17 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, May 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Sam Boyd Stadium beginning at 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 p.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 will carry live coverage of round 17 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 17 | Las Vegas, NV | Sam Boyd Stadium

Saturday, May 5



Live Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — FS1

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 p.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings