How to Watch: Las Vegas SX

Round 17 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, May 5, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Sam Boyd Stadium beginning at 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 p.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. FS1 will carry live coverage of round 17 beginning at 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT.
TV Schedule
Round 17 | Las Vegas, NV | Sam Boyd Stadium
Saturday, May 5
Live Coverage — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — FS1
Online Schedule
Qualifying — 3:50 p.m. EDT / 12:50 p.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com
Night Show — 10:00 p.m. EDT / 7:00 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.
2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|338
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|324
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|292
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|264
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|264
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|196
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|183
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|174
|4
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|172
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|150
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|180
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|165
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|157
|4
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|137
|5
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|109
Other Links
Other Info
Sam Boyd Stadium
7000 East Russell Rd.
Las Vegas, NV
Main Event — 6:30 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 12:00 p.m. (local)
Pit Party
12:00-6:00 p.m. (local)
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Seating CHart
Race Day Schedule
All times local.