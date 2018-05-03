Todd Waters Returning To MXGP With Honda HRC

Australian Todd Waters was expected to contest the entire 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship under a privateer Honda operation, but those plans have changed. Waters will instead return to the FIM Motocross World Championship and fill in for the injured Brian Bogers at Honda HRC, the team announced today.

Waters, who raced the MXGP Class full time back in 2015, will return to Grand Prix racing on May 12-13 at the MXGP of Lativa.

"Words can’t tell how excited I am not only to be back in MXGP, but to be doing so with Team HRC. It’s a dream come true, so I really want to thank them for this huge opportunity,” he said in a statement. “Obviously I would like to wish Brian a speedy recovery, because every racer knows how hard is to be forced to be at home and watch other riders compete. I feel I have been putting in the work to be ready for my season debut in Latvia, although I know as it’s round seven that my rivals have built their speed in the meantime. Being more mature and experienced this time around, I know what to expect from spending time in Europe—and what it means in terms of different type of living and culture. I feel more prepared and therefore ready to focus on what needs to be done. I want to show what I’m capable of and play my chances to get another shot at MXGP in the future, because that’s where I feel I belong. I really look forward to working with such a high-caliber racing team and to be back travelling around the world.”

Bogers recently reinjured his foot in a training session and is set for surgery on May 7. No timetable on a return has been announced.