Racer X Films: 2011 Yamaha YZ125 Build
Yamaha YZ125s are great bikes but have been basically the same since 2005. For this build we thought we would see how good we could get this 2011 YZ125 that was saved from a premature death. The bike had been rode hard and was pretty beat. The cylinder was in bad need of full repair from Millennium and the bottom end was no better.
Jay Clark thinks it’s good to build some of these Craigslist finds as cheaply as possible (the bike was only $800), however, for this build Jay thought why not go all out and build a full-on race ripper motor with the help for two-stroke guru Tom Morgan. Tom worked for factory teams and top racers for years and has long been the choice of top two-stroke engines. So we shipped off our engine to Tom and we tackled the suspension and chassis part of the build.
The YZ134cc still sounds like a 125cc and produces more mid-top HP while maintaining a normal type power band. This power works well for use on longer, faster tracks. The YZ134cc is a standard bore stroker; TMR strokes the crank and leaves the bore stock size. The cylinder port timing and head dome shape and volume are modified to achieve the desired performance with the stroked crankshaft. The piston is modified to add a boost port of the correct open duration to further improve performance. The crankcases are also modified for clearance to the stroked crankshaft and other changes to produce the correct power output. The motor also has a balanced crankshaft from CWI to help on vibration and of course to change the stroke they have to modify the pin placement.
After throwing way too much money at this thing we have the ultimate fun machine that is great for a young rider or an older guy who wants to relive his past glory days.
TMR
www.tommorganracing1.com
Cylinder porting mod
Head mod
Piston boost port mod
Case boring, machining, and porting
Engine assemble
Hot Rods
www.hotrodsproducts.com
Complete bottom end kit
Includes complete crankshaft, main bearing seal kit and complete engine gasket kit.
Vertex Pistons
www.vertexpistons.com
Pro replica piston kit (ring, pin and clips). Piston window mod by TMR
Crank Works INC
www.crankworks.com
Crank balancing and added stroke; added heavy metal to smooth our power and reduce vibration.
Millennium Tech
www.mt-llc.com
Strip, re-pair damage and re-plate to stock size on the 134cc
Cometic Gasket
www.cometic.com
Engine gaskets
Reed cage spacer
Supersprox
www.supersproxusa.com
Rear stealth sprocket 49T
Front sprocket
Race chain
Uni Filter
www.unifilter.com
Two-stage air filter
Hinson Clutch Components
www.hinsonracing.com
Full clutch kit basket, inner hub, pressure plate and fibers, steels and springs clutch kit and cover
FMF Racing
www.fmfracing.com
Fatty exhaust
Shorty silencer
MotoTassinari
www.mototassinari.com
V-Force reed cages
Pivot Works
www.pivotworks.com
Steering stem bearing kit
Swing arm kit
Linkage rebuild kit
ICW
www.icwbikestands.com
Radiator straightening and bracing
All Balls
www.allballsracing.com
Carb rebuild kit
Throttle cable
Clutch cable
Brake master rebuild kits
Renthal
www.renthal.com
604 Fat bars one 134
Tacky grips
Front and rear brake pads
Dunlop Tire
www.dunlopmotorcycle.com
MX 3S front 80/100-21
MX 3S rear 90/100-21
Works Connection
www.worksconnection.com
Elite clutch perch
Brake caps
Stand
Front brake lever
Brake rotating bar mount
Stand
Tusk
www.tuskoffroad.com
270mm oversized front and rear rotor
Front and rear steel braided brake lines
Applied Racing
www.AppliedRace.com
Custom triple clamp to fit new fender/number plate
DeCal Works
www.decalmx.com
Semi-custom graphics kit
Pre printed number plates backgrounds
Cycra Racing
www.cycraracing.com
Full update plastic kit in blue
Formed silicone coolant hoses
High pressure radiator cap
TM Designworks
www.tmdesignworks.com
Chain guide and chain block
Moto Seat
www.motoseat.com
Custom cool seat cover
VP Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
C-12 Fuel
Faster USA
www.fasterusa.com
Complete custom wheel set
Motion Pro
www.motionpro.com
Grip glue
Titan throttle tube
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
www.klotzlube.com
R-50 two-stroke pre-mix
Factory Connection
www.factoryconnection.com
Suspension rebuild and service
Bolt Motorcycle Hardware
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
Hardware
Chain adjuster blocks
Scar
www.scar-racing.com
Titanium footpegs
