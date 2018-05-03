Results Archive
Michelin /PulpMX Ride Day at Western Raceway This Sunday

May 3, 2018 8:25am | by:

Bench race with PulpMX Show host Steve Matthes, co-host Kris Keefer, Michelin’s Randy Richardson, and back-flipping show producer Travis Marx.

Riders with a set of MICHELIN® StarCross 5 tires on their bike ride for FREE and will receive a pair of MICHELIN® Motorcycle Tires socks.

Two sets of MICHELIN® StarCross 5 tires to be given away (no purchase necessary).

Riders must visit Michelin tent to have Michelin representative verify a set of MICHELIN® StarCross 5 tires are on their bike to receive refund of $30 practice fee and free socks.

What:

PulpMX Show – Michelin StarCross 5 Appreciation Ride Day 

When:

May 6, 2018
8 am – 1 pm 

Where:

Western Raceway
White Hills, AZ