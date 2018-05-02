Phil Nicoletti Finds Landing Spot for Pro Motocross

Well, Phil Nicoletti has founded a landing spot for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki announced today that Nicoletti will race “select” round this summer in the 450 Class, filling in for the injured Justin Bogle. The team says that Nicoletti will compete on a “race-by-race basis until Justin Bogle returns to action.”

Last week the team said they don’t have an exact timetable on Bogle’s return. He has been out since sustaining a broken humerus and small fracture in his L2 vertebrae in San Diego. Bogle is expected to return to riding soon, where he “will start out at the GOAT Farm turn track. Once comfortable, he will step up to the motocross track,” according to the team.

Nicoletti, 29, has been with JGR since 2014 and has racked up 27 top-ten finishes in his Lucas Oil Pro Motocross career.

“I’m happy to be able to ride the Suzuki RM-Z450 for the outdoors,” Nicoletti said in a team statement. “I want to redeem myself after missing most of the Nationals last year and not having the chance to race the RM-Z450 to my full potential. I’m excited to ride the new chassis and continue my relationship with my friends on the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing Team.”

Team manager Jeremy Albrecht added, “I’m excited to have Phil continue with us for the start of the Nationals. He has the ability to make an impact on the RM-Z450. I’m looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish.”