30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #18 Eli Tomac

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is now just 18 days away! The 50th Annual Hangtown Classic, just outside of Sacramento, California, will go off the starting gate on May 19.

Five years ago, on the eve of the 2013 outdoor season, the editors and contributors of Racer X Online did countdown of the 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers of all time, ranking the best riders on the AMA Motocross circuit. You can check out that list right here.

But now we’re five years past that list, and in anticipation of a brand-new season of racing, we decided to revisit and update that list, adding in the results and championships accumulated in the past five years to our existing results, which go back to 1972. Our rankings include a mix of championships, race wins, and podiums; a rider's efficiency and longevity; the competition they raced against; and, of course, pure talent and speed. Remember, these rankings are based on the AMA Motocross Nationals—international events like the Motocross of Nations and Grand Prix events here and abroad will not be factored into our tally.

Eli Tomac was destined to be on this list from the very day his professional motocross career began. Tomac is the one and only AMA Pro Motocross racer to win his first pro race. He did it on May 22, 2010, when he won the Hangtown National in the 250 Class. That, of course, led to heavy expectations on the then-17-year-old native of Cortez, Colorado. He had already been on everyone’s radar as top young minicycle and amateur prospect growing up on Suzukis, only to be scooped up by Honda just before his final year as an amateur.