Racer X Films: Shadowing Doc G at the Races, Part I
May 1, 2018 3:20pm | by: Kyle Scott
Doc G is a full-time chiropractor in addition to traveling to the races on the weekends to “tune-up” the riders. He’s worked with just about every top rider in the past 20 years beginning with Tim Ferry and Ezra Lusk.
Doc G’s current patients at the races include: Marvin Musquin, Cole Seely, Cooper Webb, Christian Craig, Justin Bogle, Broc Tickle, Aaron Plessinger, Austin Forkner, and more.
We shadowed him for a day at the races and it was as educational as it was entertaining.