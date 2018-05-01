Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Shadowing Doc G at the Races, Part I

May 1, 2018 3:20pm | by:

Doc G is a full-time chiropractor in addition to traveling to the races on the weekends to “tune-up” the riders. He’s worked with just about every top rider in the past 20 years beginning with Tim Ferry and Ezra Lusk.

Doc G’s current patients at the races include: Marvin Musquin, Cole Seely, Cooper Webb, Christian Craig, Justin Bogle, Broc Tickle, Aaron Plessinger, Austin Forkner, and more.

We shadowed him for a day at the races and it was as educational as it was entertaining.