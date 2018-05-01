Racer X Films: Shadowing Doc G at the Races, Part I

Doc G is a full-time chiropractor in addition to traveling to the races on the weekends to “tune-up” the riders. He’s worked with just about every top rider in the past 20 years beginning with Tim Ferry and Ezra Lusk.

Doc G’s current patients at the races include: Marvin Musquin, Cole Seely, Cooper Webb, Christian Craig, Justin Bogle, Broc Tickle, Aaron Plessinger, Austin Forkner, and more.

We shadowed him for a day at the races and it was as educational as it was entertaining.