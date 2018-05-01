Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
Full Results
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Clement Desalle
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ben Watson
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Musquin and Pingree on DMXS Radio

May 1, 2018 12:30pm | by:
Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin goes into the final round of the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship in Las Vegas with a fighting chance after Anderson bled away points in Salt Lake City. We will get his thoughts on the back-to-back wins and finally putting the Tomac controversy in the rearview mirror.

David Pingree will give us his take on the sport, how much he hates living in California, and recent epic motorcycle excursion in Costa Rica. I’m sure some roost will fly on all of those topics.

DMXS Radio thanks DUNLOP, Coach Robb Beams, MyLucasOil.com, Moto Dynasty, Racer X, MX Sports, DUBYA Wheels, OGIO, and Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!
www.dmxsradio.com
Tonight from 8-10 p.m. EDT.