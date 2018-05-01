Musquin and Pingree on DMXS Radio

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin goes into the final round of the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship in Las Vegas with a fighting chance after Anderson bled away points in Salt Lake City. We will get his thoughts on the back-to-back wins and finally putting the Tomac controversy in the rearview mirror.

David Pingree will give us his take on the sport, how much he hates living in California, and recent epic motorcycle excursion in Costa Rica. I’m sure some roost will fly on all of those topics.

