Dean Wilson To Undergo MRI on Thumb

May 1, 2018 3:50pm | by:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson announced on Instagram that he sustained a dislocated thumb when he was cleaned out by another rider early in the 450 main event Saturday in Salt Lake City. Wilson tangled with Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Weston Peick early and after stopping in the mechanics area, finished 13th.

Wilson said he popped his thumb back in and will undergo an MRI to see if anything is torn.

“Salt lake was rough. I was running 8th in the main on the 3rd lap until I got cleaned out by another rider totally never seen it coming and got blind sided. I dislocated my thumb popped it back in but my bike was bent and that’s why I pulled into mechanics area to get it fixed.. came back to 13th. Disappointing weekend. Got MRI on thumb today and nothing is torn thankfully. Hopefully I will be ready to rock for Vegas. See you there.”

As far as the “team tactics” of Wilson pulling into the mechanics area at the same time as his teammate Jason Anderson, who was getting his front wheel repaired, well, he addressed that as well: