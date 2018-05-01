450 Words: Your Guide to Anderson Versus Marvin

The thing to know about everything: It all matters. All of it. Much of this Monster Energy Supercross season looked procedural by the eighth week, when Jason Anderson was sitting on a huge points lead. At rounds five, six, and seven, the rider ranked second in points (Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia, Cole Seely) exited with injury. Meanwhile, Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin were basically out of it by the third week.

Anderson’s broken wheel in Salt Lake City makes the points race tighter. Not super tight—he only needs tenth in Vegas to cinch this, even if Musquin wins. It’s close enough, though, that if we put the microscope to a few moments, you can see three key areas where the title might have swung.

Marvin at Anaheim 2

Musquin got some criticism when he crashed in his Houston heat race and didn’t come back for the LCQ. Well, he was really hurt! He raced the next weekend at Anaheim 2’s Triple Crown to salvage points. He went 9-11 in the first two races but pulled off in race three, giving him a 21st-place finish and 13th overall. He pulled off while running 16th on lap five of what would be a 19-lap race. With his shoulder very weak, it would have been a painful and scary 14 laps, but even nursing it home for 16th instead of 21st in race three would have jumped him from 13th overall to 11th. That’s two points.

Basically, Marvin’s DNQ in Houston has been nearly cancelled out with Anderson’s 17th in Salt Lake City. Consider it the mulligan for each. The difference-maker in the standings now is Marv’s 13th overall the following weekend at A2. Anderson’s next worst race was a seventh in Daytona.