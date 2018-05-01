100% Launches New S2, Sportcoupe Performance Eyewear

San Diego, Calif. — 100% is proud to introduce two new frames to their complete line of performance and active lifestyle eyewear. The S2, worn by Peter Sagan at the Tour of Flanders and his win at Paris-Roubaix, is a race performance frame made for reaching the podium, as well as everyday sports performance. The Sportcoupe is a versatile frame for cycling, triathlon, and running pursuits and was developed in collaboration with 100% triathlete Mauricio Mendez.

S2

Inspired by the Speedcraft's legendary success on cycling's biggest stages, S2 is made for 100% speed. 100%'s innovative technologies and signature lens have been tuned for riding at any level, and S2's laser-etched edging provides the look of a full frame in a rimless cylindrical shield for total visibility and comfort.