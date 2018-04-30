Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 16 — Rice-Eccles Stadium — Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City - 450SX
Full Results
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
| Kawasaki KX450F
|3
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|4
| Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
| Honda CRF450
|5
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
| Yamaha YZ450F
|6
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
| Honda CRF450
|7
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
| Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|9
| Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
| Honda CRF450
|10
| Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
| Kawasaki KX450F
Salt Lake City - 250SX WestFull Results
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|338
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|324
|3
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|292
|4
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|264
|5
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|264
|6
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|235
|7
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|193
|8
| Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|184
|9
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|181
|10
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|163
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|196
|2
| Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|183
|3
| Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|174
|4
| Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|172
|5
| Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|150
|6
| Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|128
|7
| Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|124
|8
| Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|115
|9
| Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|106
|10
| Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|94
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|180
|2
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|165
|3
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|157
|4
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|137
|5
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|109
|6
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|107
|7
| Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|96
|8
| Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|89
|9
| Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|72
|10
| John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|58
AMSOIL ARENACROSS
Round 12 — Reno, Nevada
250AX Class Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|moto 1
|Moto 2
|1st
|Daniel Herrlein
|3
|1
|2nd
|Travis Sewell
|2
|2
|3rd
|Jacob Hayes
|1
|3
|4th
|Chris Blose
|4
|4
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|5
|5
|6th
|Kyle Bitterman
|6
|7
|7th
|Ryan Breece
|7
|6
|8th
|Kevin Moranz
|8
|7
|9th
|Steven Mages
|9
|8
|10th
|Dare Demartile
|10
|10
AX Lites West Class Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Kawasaki
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|3rd
|Carson Brown
|Honda
|4th
|Mitchell Falk
|KTM
|5th
|Devin Harriman
|KTM
|6th
|Richard Jackson
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Dare Demartile
|Honda
|8th
|Dawson Newby
|KTM
|9th
|Hunter Schlosser
|Honda
|10th
|Derek Drake
|KTM
250AX Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|Points
|1st
|Chris Blose
|Honda
|135
|2nd
|Jacob Hayes
|Kawasaki
|134
|3rd
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|99
|4th
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM
|97
|5th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|96
|6th
|Heath Harrison
|Honda
|81
|7th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|64
|8th
|Gavin Faith
|Kawasaki
|10
|9th
|Shane Sewell
|Kawasaki
|4
|10th
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|3
AX Lites West Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|78
|2nd
|Kevin Moranz
|65
|3rd
|Carson Brown
|64
|4th
|Devin Harriman
|41
|5th
|Johnny Garcia
|31
|6th
|Mason Kerr
|27
|7th
|Preston Taylor
|27
|8th
|Dare Demartile
|23
|9th
|Hunter Hilton
|23
|10th
|Blaine Silveira
|22
AX Lites East Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|86
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|82
|3rd
|Garrett Marchbanks
|47
|4th
|Tanner Basso
|33
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|33
|6th
|Tanner Stack
|32
|7th
|Carter Halpain
|29
|8th
|Josh Mosiman
|28
|9th
|TJ Albright
|26
|10th
|Jeremy Hand
|21
Australian MX Nationals
Round 2 — Appin, New South Wales
MX1 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|3rd
|Luke Clout
|4th
|Dylan Long
|5th
|Brett Metcalfe
|6th
|Caleb Ward
|7th
|Rhys Carter
|8th
|Kade Mosig
|9th
|Conner Tierney
|10th
|Mitch Evans
MX2 Overall
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Nathan Crawford
|2nd
|Jay Wilson
|3rd
|Wilson Todd
|4th
|Jackson Richardson
|5th
|Dylan Wills
|6th
|Egan Mastin
|7th
|Kyle Webster
|8th
|Aaron Tanti
|9th
|Kale Makeham
|10th
|Hamish Harwood
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|140
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|127
|3rd
|Luke Clout
|108
|4th
|Dylan Long
|104
|5th
|Mitch Evans
|103
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|101
|7th
|Caleb Ward
|99
|8th
|Rhys Carter
|96
|9th
|Brett Metcalfe
|89
|10th
|Connor Tierney
|85
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Nathan Crawford
|133
|2nd
|Aaron Tanti
|100
|3rd
|Wilson Todd
|109
|4th
|Jay Wilson
|108
|5th
|Jackson Richardson
|102
|6th
|Kyle Webster
|101
|7th
|Hamish Harwood
|100
|8th
|Egan Mastin
|95
|9th
|Dylan Wills
|92
|10th
|Kale Makeham
|81
Other Championship Standings
Amsoil GNCC
GNCC Overall Standings - 2018 Full Standings
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018 Full Standings
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018
Full Standings
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|120
|2
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|101
|3
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|101
|4
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|90
|5
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|77
|6
| Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
|7
| Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|58
|8
| Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|58
|9
| Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|57
|10
| Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|50
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018 Full Standings
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|127
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|110
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|98
|4th
|Adam McGill
|86
|5th
|Chris Borich
|80
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|72
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|71
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|54
|9th
|Martin Christofferson
|54
|10th
|Westley Wolfe
|44
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|106
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|101
|3rd
|Austin Abney
|93
|4th
|Drew Landers
|91
|5th
|John Glauda Jr.
|88
|6th
|Ben Kowalewski
|76
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|67
|8th
|Kenny Shick
|60
|9th
|Brandon Icard
|58
|10th
|Brody Livengood
|53
ADAC MX Masters
Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Maximillan Nagl
|50
|2nd
|Henry Jacobi
|44
|3rd
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|38
|4th
|Sven van der Mierden
|36
|5th
|Jans Getteman
|31
|6th
|Lars van Berkel
|28
|7th
|Toms Macuks
|27
|8th
|Stean Ekerold
|23
|9th
|Tim Koch
|22
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
|16
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nichols
|90
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|83
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|75
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|65
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|58
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|55
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|52
|8th
|Kristian Whatley
|47
|9th
|James Harrison
|42
|10th
|Gert Krestinov
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|100
|2nd
|Mel Pocock
|80
|3rd
|Joshua Gilbert
|75
|4th
|Liam Knight
|67
|5th
|Martin Barr
|56
|6th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|55
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|51
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|48
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|46
|10th
|Alexander Brown
|40
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018 Full Standings
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018 Full Standings
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018 Full Standings
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018 Full Standings
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|100
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|82
|3rd
|Romain Febvre
|80
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|69
|5th
|Max Anstie
|67
|6th
|Filip Bengtsson
|53
|7th
|Glen Goldenhoff
|47
|8th
|Sven van der Mierden
|43
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|42
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|39
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|82
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|74
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|69
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|65
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|47
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|46
|8th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|45
|9th
|Adam Sterry
|34
|10th
|Marshal Weltin
|34
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike