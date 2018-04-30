Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

April 30, 2018 7:20am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 16 — Rice-Eccles Stadium — Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City - 450SX

- Salt Lake City, UT

RiderHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
3Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
4Christian Craig Hemet, CA Honda CRF450
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
6Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
7Weston Peick Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
8Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO KTM 450 SX-F FE
9Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF450
10Tyler Bowers Danville, KY Kawasaki KX450F
Salt Lake City - 250SX West

- Salt Lake City, UT

RiderHometownMachine
1Shane McElrath Canton, NC KTM 250 SX-F
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL Kawasaki KX250F
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA Kawasaki KX250F
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ250F
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL Honda CRF250
6Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY Suzuki Rm-z250
7Dakota Alix Jay, VT KTM 250 SX-F FE
8Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI Husqvarna FC 250
9Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL Yamaha YZ250F
10Martin Castelo Ecuador Yamaha YZ250F
Musquin won the 450SX main event, narrowing his points deficit to just 14 behind Anderson.
Musquin won the 450SX main event, narrowing his points deficit to just 14 behind Anderson. Jeff Kardas

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM338
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France324
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO292
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA264
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA264
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA235
7Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom193
8Broc Tickle Holly, MI184
9Cooper Webb Newport, NC181
10Justin Barcia Monroe, NY163
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH196
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL183
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA174
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC172
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL150
6Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR128
7Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL124
8Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI115
9Christian Craig Hemet, CA106
10Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY94
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA180
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC165
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN157
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO137
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ109
6Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC107
7Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA96
8Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ89
9Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela72
10John Short Pilot Point, TX58
McElrath claimed his second victory of the season on Saturday.
McElrath claimed his second victory of the season on Saturday. Jeff Kardas

AMSOIL ARENACROSS

Round 12 — Reno, Nevada

250AX Class Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER moto 1 Moto 2
1st Daniel Herrlein 3 1
2nd Travis Sewell 2 2
3rd Jacob Hayes 1 3
4th Chris Blose 4 4
5th Gared Steinke 5 5
6th Kyle Bitterman 6 7
7th Ryan Breece 7 6
8th Kevin Moranz 8 7
9th Steven Mages 9 8
10th Dare Demartile 10 10

AX Lites West Class Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Kawasaki
1st Ryan Breece Kawasaki
2nd Kevin Moranz KTM
3rd Carson Brown Honda
4th Mitchell Falk KTM
5th Devin Harriman KTM
6th Richard Jackson Kawasaki
7th Dare Demartile Honda
8th Dawson Newby KTM
9th Hunter Schlosser Honda
10th Derek Drake KTM

Daniel Herrlein captured his first Amsoil Arenacross victory of the season in Reno, Nevada.
Daniel Herrlein captured his first Amsoil Arenacross victory of the season in Reno, Nevada. Feld

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE Points
1st Chris Blose Honda 135
2nd Jacob Hayes Kawasaki 134
3rd Travis Sewell Kawasaki 99
4th Daniel Herrlein KTM 97
5th Gared Steinke Kawasaki 96
6th Heath Harrison Honda 81
7th Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 64
8th Gavin Faith Kawasaki 10
9th Shane Sewell Kawasaki 4
10th Jacob Williamson Kawasaki 3

AX Lites West Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER points
1st Ryan Breece 78
2nd Kevin Moranz 65
3rd Carson Brown 64
4th Devin Harriman 41
5th Johnny Garcia 31
6th Mason Kerr 27
7th Preston Taylor 27
8th Dare Demartile 23
9th Hunter Hilton 23
10th Blaine Silveira 22

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Heath Harrison 86
2nd Isaac Teasdale 82
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Tanner Basso 33
5th Tanner Ward 33
6th Tanner Stack 32
7th Carter Halpain 29
8th Josh Mosiman 28
9th TJ Albright 26
10th Jeremy Hand 21

Australian MX Nationals

Round 2 — Appin, New South Wales

MX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Dean Ferris
2nd Kirk Gibbs
3rd Luke Clout
4th Dylan Long
5th Brett Metcalfe
6th Caleb Ward
7th Rhys Carter
8th Kade Mosig
9th Conner Tierney
10th Mitch Evans

MX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Nathan Crawford
2nd Jay Wilson
3rd Wilson Todd
4th Jackson Richardson
5th Dylan Wills
6th Egan Mastin
7th Kyle Webster
8th Aaron Tanti
9th Kale Makeham
10th Hamish Harwood

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Dean Ferris 140
2nd Kirk Gibbs 127
3rd Luke Clout 108
4th Dylan Long 104
5th Mitch Evans 103
6th Kade Mosig 101
7th Caleb Ward 99
8th Rhys Carter 96
9th Brett Metcalfe 89
10th Connor Tierney 85

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Nathan Crawford 133
2nd Aaron Tanti 100
3rd Wilson Todd 109
4th Jay Wilson 108
5th Jackson Richardson 102
6th Kyle Webster 101
7th Hamish Harwood 100
8th Egan Mastin 95
9th Dylan Wills 92
10th Kale Makeham 81

Other Championship Standings

Amsoil GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC145
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV126
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC99
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC90
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT79
6Josh Strang Australia71
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT61
8Layne Michael Fairmont, WV52
9 Duvall, WA51
10Pascal Rauchenecker Austria50
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT140
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT110
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria100
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA75
5 New Zealand69
6 Bedford, IN65
7 Jefferson, GA59
8 Charlotte, NC52
9 Meshoppen, PA51
10 Landrum, SC51
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL120
2 Sterling, IL101
3 Travelers Rest, SC101
4 Waynesburg, PA90
5 Fort Mill, SC77
6 Hardinsburg, IN66
7 Coal Center, PA58
8 Clarksburg, MA58
9 Hartford, TN57
10 Wesley Chapel, NC50
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia145
2 Circleville, OH130
3 Terre Haute, IN86
4 Mchenry, MD85
5 Travelers Rest, SC72
6 Bridgeton, NJ70
7 Beloit, OH59
8 Sudbury, VT40
9 Knoxville, TN40
10 Sudbury, VT29
ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Walker Fowler 127
2nd Brycen Neal 110
3rd Jarrod McClure 98
4th Adam McGill 86
5th Chris Borich 80
6th Cole Richardson 72
7th Devon Feehan 71
8th Johnny Gallagher 54
9th Martin Christofferson 54
10th Westley Wolfe 44

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Hunter Hart 106
2nd Matthew Lindle 101
3rd Austin Abney 93
4th Drew Landers 91
5th John Glauda Jr. 88
6th Ben Kowalewski 76
7th Tanner Walker 67
8th Kenny Shick 60
9th Brandon Icard 58
10th Brody Livengood 53

ADAC MX Masters

Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Maximillan Nagl 50
2nd Henry Jacobi 44
3rd Jeffrey Dewulf 38
4th Sven van der Mierden 36
5th Jans Getteman 31
6th Lars van Berkel 28
7th Toms Macuks 27
8th Stean Ekerold 23
9th Tim Koch 22
10th Jeremy Delince 16

Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Jake Nichols 90
2nd Evgeny Bobryshev 83
3rd Graeme Irwin 75
4th Elliott Banks-Browne 65
5th Brad Anderson 58
6th Ryan Houghton 55
7th Ivo Monticelli 52
8th Kristian Whatley 47
9th James Harrison 42
10th Gert Krestinov 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Conrad Mewse 100
2nd Mel Pocock 80
3rd Joshua Gilbert 75
4th Liam Knight 67
5th Martin Barr 56
6th Ashton-Lee Dickinson 55
7th Josh Spinks 51
8th Michael Eccles 48
9th Josiah Natzke 46
10th Alexander Brown 40

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands241
2Antonio Cairoli Italy225
3Romain Febvre France169
4Clement Desalle Belgium165
5Gautier Paulin France147
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands140
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium132
8Tim Gajser Slovenia113
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland110
10Maximilian Nagl Germany88
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia216
2Jorge Prado Spain202
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark185
4Ben Watson United Kingdom141
5Jed Beaton Australia129
6Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation115
7Conrad Mewse United Kingdom100
8Hunter Lawrence Australia99
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa97
10Henry Jacobi Germany96
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 United Kingdom73
2 France65
3 Italy63
4 Ireland62
5 France58
6 United Kingdom53
7 Netherlands51
8 France43
9 France41
10 France40
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany87
3 Netherlands80
4 Italy74
5 Belgium67
6 Germany58
7 Ireland53
8 Switzerland45
9 Germany44
10 Denmark36
Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jeffrey Herlings 100
2nd Gautier Paulin 82
3rd Romain Febvre 80
4th Shaun Simpson 69
5th Max Anstie 67
6th Filip Bengtsson 53
7th Glen Goldenhoff 47
8th Sven van der Mierden 43
9th Maxime Desprey 42
10th Kevin Strijbos 39

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jago Geerts 82
2nd Jed Beaton 74
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen 69
4th Davy Pootjes 65
5th Thomas Kjer Olsen 50
6th Ruben Fernandez-Garcia 47
7th Thomas Covington 46
8th Roan van de Moosdijk 45
9th Adam Sterry 34
10th Marshal Weltin 34

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
TBD Motocross of Nations MXGP
TBD Motocross of Nations MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Open
TBD Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
TBD Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
TBD Monster Energy Cup Supermini
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
TBD Paris Supercross King of Paris
TBD Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
TBD Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
TBD GNCC XC1
TBD GNCC XC2
TBD GNCC XC3
TBD GNCC WXC
Cole Thompson Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross) 450
Shawn Maffenbeier Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross) 250
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross) 450
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross) 250
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross) 450
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross) 250
TBD ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
TBD ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Matthias Walkner Dakar Rally Bike
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX1
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX2
TBD Australian Supercross SX1
TBD Australian Supercross SX2
Cody Matechuk Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Michele Cervellin Italian Motocross Championship MX2
TBD British Motocross Championship MX1
TBD British Motocross Championship MX2
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
TBD Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
TBD Hell's Gate Bike
Cody Webb SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
TBD EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
TBD Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
TBD Ezberg Rodeo Bike