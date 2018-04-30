Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Blake Baggett
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Joey Savatgy
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Russia
Articles
MXGP Qualifying
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jeremy Van Horebeek
  3. Julien Lieber
Full Results
MX2 Qualifying
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Shift Releases 3LUE Label Black Gear

April 30, 2018 2:00pm | by:
Shift Releases 3LUE Label Black Gear

Text by Shift

Sometimes, less is more. The Blue Label Limited Edition Black gear set is for those times. Featuring Shift's most advanced technologies and an all-new black colorway, it's fast, powerful, and discreet.

The all new 3LUE Label Risen collection radically pushes the boundaries of performance and comfort while emerging as the world's most advanced racewear. Developed specifically for the fastest riders in the world, we cut zero corners on the way to making the most flexible, most durable, most badass looking gearset you have ever seen.

Click here to purchase.