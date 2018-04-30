Reed, Baggett, Plessinger, Woods on PulpMX Show

Salt Lake City SX has come and gone, and with it, plenty to talk about on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing, tonight at 6 p.m. PDT. Host Steve Matthes will welcome 100%’s Charles Castloo as co-host to help him break it all down, as well as Georgia Practice Facility owner and ex-factory rider Josh Woods, who will also be on the show. We’ll talk to Woods about his arenacross team, the final round this weekend, and more.

Chad Reed’s about to wrap up his supercross season, but a fall on the second lap ruined a potential good finish at SLC SX. We’ll have Chad on to talk about the switch to the FE Husky, what his plans are for the summer, thoughts on a couple of other hot topics in the sport, and more.

Blake Baggett just announced a new three-year deal with the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS squad and celebrated that with a podium. We’ll have BB4 on to talk about his decision to re-up with the team, his ride in SLC, outdoor prep, and more.

Monster Star Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger is on the verge of wrapping up his first pro titl,e as he’s got the lead in 250SX West Region. We’ll have Aaron on the show to talk about his race in Salt Lake, thoughts on the upcoming outdoors, Wil Hahn’s managing skills, and much more.

Jason Thomas from Fly Racing will be on at some point to offer up his analysis, waffle a bit, and make us laugh.

