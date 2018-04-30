On This Day in Moto: April 30

Hoping to become America's first FIM Motocross World Champion, Brad Lackey split moto wins with reigning 500cc World Champion Heikki Mikkola in France. Mikkola won the tiebreaker based on his faster combined time for the two motos. He also led Lackey by two points in the standings, 72 to 70.

And here's an ad for the 1978 Mr. Pibb AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which was racing on April 30 in Omaha, Nebraska.

In Payerne, Switzerland, Finnish rider Heikki Mikkola beat the Suzuki of Roger DeCoster and the Maico of Gerrit Wolsink to win the 500cc Grand Prix. Three Americans were in the race, all on Husqvarnas: Mark Blackwell, Bob Grossi, and Billy Clements. Grossi finished best among them, 13th in the second moto. He was the last man on the same lap as leader Mikkola. Former multi-time FIM 500cc Motocross World Champion-turned-training pioneer Rolf Tibblin, who was also acting as the American riders manager in Europe, said, "It's good. I think maybe in two years, we have a world champ." He was eight years off.

Belgium's Gerard Rond rode a 125cc works Honda to the win in the Dutch round of the FIM 125cc Motocross World Championship. Japanese Suzuki rider Akira Watanabe was second both times out, with Rond's teammate Andre Massant going 4-4 for third.

1978

Seventeen-year-old rookie Mark "Bomber" Barnett took his second straight win in the AMA 125 Nationals in Omaha, Nebraska, splitting moto wins with defending champion Broc Glover and holding on to the points lead in the process. Kawasaki-mounted Gaylon Mosier was third, while two more Suzuki-mounted rookies, Jeff Ward and Danny "Magoo" Chandler, rounded out the top five.

In the 250 Class, Bob Hannah kept the hammer down to win his fourth straight AMA Motocross National. Hannah was followed by Team Honda's Jimmy Ellis and his older teammate Pierre Karsmakers.

2016

At MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, RCH Racing Suzuki rider Ken Roczen grabbed the 450SX main event win ahead of Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac and Team HRC Honda rider Cole Seely, who round out the podium. Finishing fourth, and clinching his third career AMA Supercross Championship, was Red Bull KTM's Ryan Dungey.