Dean Ferris Sweeps Round 2 of Australian MX Nationals

Text: MX Nationals Media

MX1

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team’s two-time defending Thor MX1 champion, Dean Ferris has continued to stamp his dominance on the premier class with a convincing display in both races around the Appin, NSW, hillside in the Pirelli MX Nationals, presented by Yamaha at round two.

Ferris took control of both motos to claim the round win for the day ahead of KTM Motocross Racing Team teammates Kirk Gibbs and Luke Clout, with the latter maximising his home ground advantage to feature on the podium overall.

After uncharacteristically missing out on Super Pole in qualifying, Ferris quickly made amends by jumping to the front of the opening race and remained there, despite the best efforts of top qualifier Brett Metcalfe (Penrite Honda Racing) early on.

Gibbs finished the race in runner-up after a last-gasp pass on Metcalfe on the final turn. CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team’s Dylan Long finished a comfortable fourth ahead of fellow Victorian Kade Mosig (DPH Motorsport Husqvarna).

The second Thor MX1 race was halted after 10 minutes of racing when Lachlan Davis (Honda) went down, resulting in a staggered restart.

Clout led with Ferris hot on his heels, with the defending champ snatching the lead as time ticked down. Ferris then tore out to a 10-second lead, with Clout second and Long third. Gibbs claimed fourth position with another narrow lead over Metcalfe.

MX2

Serco Yamaha’s new recruit Nathan Crawford has stormed to the top of the Pirelli MX2 championship standings with an impressive double-moto victory around the hard-packed Appin circuit.

Crawford claimed both moto wins by more than eight seconds to stand atop the podium, flanked by Jay Wilson (Yamalube Yamaha Racing) and Serco Yamaha teammate Wilson Todd. Former red-plate holder Aaron Tanti (Complete Parts Kawasaki Racing) finished the day in eighth overall.

In the opening Pirelli MX2 race Crawford was in blistering form as he worked his way through the field to pass long-time race leader Wilson for the victory. Local racer Dylan Wills (DPH Motorsports Husqvarna) finished the moto in third, with Tanti fourth, narrowly ahead of CRF Penrite Honda Racing’s Jackson Richardson.

When the gates dropped on the second race of the day, Wilson again leapt to the front of the pack, but was soon dispatched of by Crawford. Crawford wasn’t headed for the rest of the moto, with teammate Todd second and Wilson third. Honda pairing Jackson Richardson and Kyle Webster finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Australian MX Nationals

Round 2 — Appin, New South Wales

MX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER 1st Dean Ferris 2nd Kirk Gibbs 3rd Luke Clout 4th Dylan Long 5th Brett Metcalfe 6th Caleb Ward 7th Rhys Carter 8th Kade Mosig 9th Conner Tierney 10th Mitch Evans

MX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER 1st Nathan Crawford 2nd Jay Wilson 3rd Wilson Todd 4th Jackson Richardson 5th Dylan Wills 6th Egan Mastin 7th Kyle Webster 8th Aaron Tanti 9th Kale Makeham 10th Hamish Harwood

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points 1st Dean Ferris 140 2nd Kirk Gibbs 127 3rd Luke Clout 108 4th Dylan Long 104 5th Mitch Evans 103 6th Kade Mosig 101 7th Caleb Ward 99 8th Rhys Carter 96 9th Brett Metcalfe 89 10th Connor Tierney 85

MX2 Championship Standings