Dean Ferris Sweeps Round 2 of Australian MX Nationals

April 30, 2018 7:00am | by:
Text: MX Nationals Media

MX1

CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team’s two-time defending Thor MX1 champion, Dean Ferris has continued to stamp his dominance on the premier class with a convincing display in both races around the Appin, NSW, hillside in the Pirelli MX Nationals, presented by Yamaha at round two.

Ferris took control of both motos to claim the round win for the day ahead of KTM Motocross Racing Team teammates Kirk Gibbs and Luke Clout, with the latter maximising his home ground advantage to feature on the podium overall.

After uncharacteristically missing out on Super Pole in qualifying, Ferris quickly made amends by jumping to the front of the opening race and remained there, despite the best efforts of top qualifier Brett Metcalfe (Penrite Honda Racing) early on.

Gibbs finished the race in runner-up after a last-gasp pass on Metcalfe on the final turn. CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team’s Dylan Long finished a comfortable fourth ahead of fellow Victorian Kade Mosig (DPH Motorsport Husqvarna).

The second Thor MX1 race was halted after 10 minutes of racing when Lachlan Davis (Honda) went down, resulting in a staggered restart.

Clout led with Ferris hot on his heels, with the defending champ snatching the lead as time ticked down. Ferris then tore out to a 10-second lead, with Clout second and Long third. Gibbs claimed fourth position with another narrow lead over Metcalfe.

MX2

Serco Yamaha’s new recruit Nathan Crawford has stormed to the top of the Pirelli MX2 championship standings with an impressive double-moto victory around the hard-packed Appin circuit.

Crawford claimed both moto wins by more than eight seconds to stand atop the podium, flanked by Jay Wilson (Yamalube Yamaha Racing) and Serco Yamaha teammate Wilson Todd. Former red-plate holder Aaron Tanti (Complete Parts Kawasaki Racing) finished the day in eighth overall.

In the opening Pirelli MX2 race Crawford was in blistering form as he worked his way through the field to pass long-time race leader Wilson for the victory. Local racer Dylan Wills (DPH Motorsports Husqvarna) finished the moto in third, with Tanti fourth, narrowly ahead of CRF Penrite Honda Racing’s Jackson Richardson.

When the gates dropped on the second race of the day, Wilson again leapt to the front of the pack, but was soon dispatched of by Crawford. Crawford wasn’t headed for the rest of the moto, with teammate Todd second and Wilson third. Honda pairing Jackson Richardson and Kyle Webster finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Australian MX Nationals

Round 2 — Appin, New South Wales

MX1 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Dean Ferris
2nd Kirk Gibbs
3rd Luke Clout
4th Dylan Long
5th Brett Metcalfe
6th Caleb Ward
7th Rhys Carter
8th Kade Mosig
9th Conner Tierney
10th Mitch Evans

MX2 Overall

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Nathan Crawford
2nd Jay Wilson
3rd Wilson Todd
4th Jackson Richardson
5th Dylan Wills
6th Egan Mastin
7th Kyle Webster
8th Aaron Tanti
9th Kale Makeham
10th Hamish Harwood

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Dean Ferris 140
2nd Kirk Gibbs 127
3rd Luke Clout 108
4th Dylan Long 104
5th Mitch Evans 103
6th Kade Mosig 101
7th Caleb Ward 99
8th Rhys Carter 96
9th Brett Metcalfe 89
10th Connor Tierney 85

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Nathan Crawford 133
2nd Aaron Tanti 100
3rd Wilson Todd 109
4th Jay Wilson 108
5th Jackson Richardson 102
6th Kyle Webster 101
7th Hamish Harwood 100
8th Egan Mastin 95
9th Dylan Wills 92
10th Kale Makeham 81