Race Day Feed: Salt Lake City

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Round sixteen of Monster Energy Supercross is set to play out today, and right here is where you can keep track of all the action. We’ll be posting updates right here on Racer X Online all day, so be sure to check back often. Posts are in chronological order, so scroll to the bottom for the latest info.

Morning Report

Being this late in the season, the biggest question is whether or not any titles will be clinched today. In the 450SX Class, the answer is likely yes. Jason Anderson currently holds a thirty-four point lead over Marvin Musquin, and while there are a variety of options that could end up with him clinching the title, the main thing to keep track of is that as long as he doesn’t give up more than seven points to Musquin, the championship is his. In other words, a fourth or better will clinch no matter what. And if you’re wondering, he’s only finished worse than fourth one time this season, a seventh in Daytona.

In the 250SX Class there’s a possibility Aaron Plessinger could be crowned champion tonight, but the odds aren’t totally in his favor. If he wins, he’ll need Adam Cianciarulo to finish sixth or worse, something AC hasn’t made it a habit of doing this season. Still, definitely worth keeping an eye on. For a deeper look at tonight's title scenarios, go here.

Elsewhere we’ll have to wait and see if the fireworks between Musquin and Eli Tomac (in case you hadn’t heard, Musquin took Tomac out at the end of last week’s main event for the win) that exploded last week spill into today’s action. Tomac made no attempt to hide his displeasure with Musquin’s move, calling it a "cheap shot" afterward, and the general feeling is that, at some point, he’ll return the favor.

On the injury front, Jake Weimer is back after getting hurt in San Diego, Mitch Oldenburg is out with an injured knee, and Josh Hill is filling in for Cooper Webb. For a full list of who’s in and who’s out, go here.

Qualifying will begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s fast in Salt Lake City. And remember, today is a day race, so updates will be coming sooner than normal.

Qualifying – First Session

Blake Wharton was king in the first 250B qualifier. He set the fastest time right away, with nobody else even coming close, except for himself when he lowered his own time even further late in the session. Things didn’t go as well for his teammate, Martin Castelo, who took a nasty spill exiting the sand section and was limping pretty hard when he got off the track. He ended up leaving in the back of the Alpinestars Medical Mule.

In 250A action Adam Cianciarulo was fastest early on, but plenty of guys took turns holding down the fastest time—Shane McElrath, Aaron Plessinger, and Chase Sexton were all up there at one point or another. One rider who didn’t look like he was on the gas was Justin Hill, who ended the session in eighth, just over two seconds off McElrath’s best lap, which was the fastest of the session. To be fair, it looked like Hill got held up by traffic a couple times while attempting to lay down a hot lap, but it also looked like he wasn’t pushing it. He pulled off the track multiple times, had some words with his mechanic, and opted to jump through the second set of whoops instead of blitzing. You have to think he'll be better in the second qualifier.

When the 450s rolled out things got even busier at the top of the board. Weston Peick, Eli Tomac, Marvin Musquin, and Malcolm Stewart all took turns at the top. When it was over, Tomac had dipped into the low 47-second range (47.378) to post the fastest time. Jason Anderson, who has a good shot at clinching the title tonight, didn’t look like he was pushing it too hard and was tenth fastest with a 48.999. Chad Reed didn’t look like he was going all out either and seemed to spend portions of the qualifier looking for different lines. He ended up thirteenth fastest with a 50.763.

Temperatures are pretty warm already (a high of eighty degrees is expected), which will likely have an effect on the dirt. Track crews are spreading water when they can, but there’s only so much you can do when the sun is beating down directly onto the track.