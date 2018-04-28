Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
450SX Group B Qualifying 1
  1. Carlen Gardner
  2. Nick Schmidt
  3. Austin Politelli
Full Results
250SX West Combined Qualifying
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Joey Savatgy
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Sat May 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Articles
Full Schedule
On This Day In Moto: April 28

On This Day in Moto April 28

April 28, 2018 12:50pm
by:

April 28

1982

As he was just beginning his quest to finally win the 500cc World Championship title he had been chasing for ten years, "Bad" Brad Lackey landed on the cover of the April 28 edition of Cycle News.

1991

Defending 125cc World Champion Donny Schmit won the Grand Prix of France with 1-3 scores aboard a Suzuki RM125. His teammate and title rival Stefan Everts was second, Dutch rider Pedro Tragter third. Americans Bobby Moore and Willie Surratt rounded out the top five. 

1979

It's the first day of the annual Pontiac doubleheader, and it would mark the fifth straight time that Yamaha rider Bob "Hurricane" Hannah would win the main event. Kawasaki rider Tommy Croft would finish second, with Honda's Marty Tripes third. All told, Hannah would win six straight main events at the Silverdome between 1977 and '79; he’d miss the 1980 races with a broken leg. When he returned in '81 he would win the first night of the Pontiac weekend, then crash in the first turn the second night and finish fifth. Still, those seven straight wins in seven starts remain the all-time record for consecutive wins at one venue in AMA Supercross. 

Here is some rare old footage from the '79 Pontiac Silverdome races.

1974

The first RedBud National took place in Buchanan, Michigan, and the winner in the 250 class was Bultaco rider Kenny Zahrt, with Can-Am rider Gary Jones second, and Zahrt's fellow Bultaco rider Ron Pomeroy third. Ossa's Frank Stacy was fourth, and Montesa rider Peter Lamppu ended up fifth. Bultaco, Ossa, and Montesa were all Spanish motorcycles. RedBud '74 was the best day ever on the AMA National circuit for the Spanish brands, as well as the last-ever win of an AMA race for any of the Spanish manufacturers.   

In the 500 class Michigan's own Mike Hartwig won aboard his trick Yamaha Monoshock works bike. Kawasaki's Jim Weinert was second, with CZ rider Tony DiStefano third. After four rounds, Tony D., the 17-year-old from Pennsylvania, was the 500 series points leader.

1990

Honda rider Jean-Michel Bayle won the Tampa Supercross on his Cliff White-prepped CR250. Kawasaki's Jeff Matiasevich finished second with JMB's teammate Jeff Stanton and Mike Kiedrowski rounding out the top four.  

In the 125 class Kawasaki rider Tallon Vohland took the win over Suzuki riders Jeromy Buehl, Denny Stephenson, and Billy Whitley.  

2012

Red Bull KTM rider Ryan Dungey won the Salt Lake City Supercross over Yamaha-mounted Davi Millsaps and Kawasaki rider Jake Weimer. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto, who had already wrapped up the title, missed this round after tearing up his knee the previous weekend in Seattle. 

In the Lites class GEICO Honda's Eli Tomac topped Suzuki riders Jason Anderson and Martin Davalos. Anderson had been involved in a scary practice-start crash with Star Racing Yamaha's Ryan Sipes, which you can see at the beginning of the video below.