Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun May 13
Articles
Full Schedule
Instapics: Salt Lake City

Instapics Salt Lake City

April 28, 2018 9:30am

Round 16 of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship kicks off today at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Follow our Racer X Online Instagram account below for photos and videos throughout the day.

  • The first free practice group is on the track now in SLC and the track is a bit greasy. It'll be good to go for qualifying though, as the sun is already beginning to bake it. Heats begin at 3:40PM MDT, 5:40EDT and 2:40 on the west coast. - - - #supercrosslive #supercross #DropTheGate #sxonfox 》 ?@kardyphoto
    go to Instagram - @racerxonline on Instagram.

More on the @racerxonline Instagram account.