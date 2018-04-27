Results Archive
On This Day in Moto: April 27

On This Day in Moto April 27

April 27, 2018 3:55pm
by:

April 27

1987 

David Thorpe of the HRC Honda factory juggernaut won the Austrian 500cc Grand Prix in the FIM Motocross World Championship over Kawasaki-mounted Georges Jobe and KTM's Heinz Kinigadner, both of whom were former 250cc World Champions.

1985 

Team Honda's Ron Lechien won the Orlando Supercross over Yamaha riders Keith Bowen and Rick Johnson. Lechien's Honda teammates Johnny O'Mara and Bob Hannah rounded out the top five. The two title contenders, Broc Glover and Jeff Ward, finished sixth and seventh, respectively. 

Another Honda rider won the 125 class, California's Larry Brooks. Kawasaki Team Green riders Eddie Warren and Rodney Barr were second and third.  

1971

Steve McQueen was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the time, but he was also one of motorcycling's biggest fans. He was well-known for the motorcycle scenes in The Great Escape, as well as his starring role in the documentary On Any Sunday. In 1973, he would even shoot a commercial for the new Honda CR250M Elsinore, which would be like Leonardo DiCaprio doing a commercial for the new KTMs!

Check it out: 

1980

On the second day of racing at the Pontiac Silverdome, Team Suzuki's Kent Howerton won the main event over his teammate Mark Barnett and series points leader Mike Bell of Team Yamaha. Broc Glover and Chuck Sun rounded out the top five. 

1991 

The Dallas Supercross was won by Yamaha's Damon Bradshaw, with Kawasaki riders Mike Kiedrowski and Jeff Ward second and third. Series points leader Jean-Michel Bayle finished seventh.  

Team PEAK/Pro Circuit Honda's Jeremy McGrath won the combined 125 East/West race, with Yamaha factory rider Jeff Emig second and McGrath's teammate Jeromy Buehl third. 