On This Day in Moto: April 27

April 27

1987

David Thorpe of the HRC Honda factory juggernaut won the Austrian 500cc Grand Prix in the FIM Motocross World Championship over Kawasaki-mounted Georges Jobe and KTM's Heinz Kinigadner, both of whom were former 250cc World Champions.

1985

Team Honda's Ron Lechien won the Orlando Supercross over Yamaha riders Keith Bowen and Rick Johnson. Lechien's Honda teammates Johnny O'Mara and Bob Hannah rounded out the top five. The two title contenders, Broc Glover and Jeff Ward, finished sixth and seventh, respectively.

Another Honda rider won the 125 class, California's Larry Brooks. Kawasaki Team Green riders Eddie Warren and Rodney Barr were second and third.