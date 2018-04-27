How to Watch: Salt Lake City SX and More

Round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 28, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Rice-Eccles Stadium beginning at 11:20 a.m. EDT / 8:20 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. Fox Broadcast Network will carry live coverage of round 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT.

The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Russia on Monday and Tuesday for the sixth round of the championship.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 16 | salt Lake City, Utah | Rice-Eccles Stadium

Saturday, April 28



Live Coverage — 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Broadcast Network

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 11:20 a.m. EDT / 8:20 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 6 | MXGP of Russia | Orlyonok, Russia

Tuesday, May 1 | Wednesday, May 2



MXGP RACE 2 — 7:00 p.m. EDT (May 1) | CBS Sports Network

MX2 RACE 2 — 12:00 a.m. EDT (May 2) | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 6 | MXGP of Russia | Orlyonok, Russia

Monday, April 30 | Tuesday, May 1



Monday

EMX 300 | Race 1 — 5:55 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | QUALIFYING — 9:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | QUALIFYING — 10:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 25o | Race 1 — 10:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com



Sunday

EMX 300 | Race 2 — 2:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

EMX 250 | Race 2 — 4:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 1 — 6:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings