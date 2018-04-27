How to Watch: Salt Lake City SX and More

Round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 28, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Rice-Eccles Stadium beginning at 11:20 a.m. EDT / 8:20 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. Fox Broadcast Network will carry live coverage of round 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT.
The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Russia on Monday and Tuesday for the sixth round of the championship.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV Schedule
Round 16 | salt Lake City, Utah | Rice-Eccles Stadium
Saturday, April 28
Live Coverage — 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Broadcast Network
Online Schedule
Qualifying — 11:20 a.m. EDT / 8:20 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com
Night Show — 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more.
FIM Motocross World Championship
TV Schedule
ROUND 6 | MXGP of Russia | Orlyonok, Russia
Tuesday, May 1 | Wednesday, May 2
MXGP RACE 2 — 7:00 p.m. EDT (May 1) | CBS Sports Network
MX2 RACE 2 — 12:00 a.m. EDT (May 2) | CBS Sports Network
Online Schedule
ROUND 6 | MXGP of Russia | Orlyonok, Russia
Monday, April 30 | Tuesday, May 1
Monday
EMX 300 | Race 1 — 5:55 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 9:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 10:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 25o | Race 1 — 10:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
Sunday
EMX 300 | Race 2 — 2:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 2 — 4:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 6:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|332
|2
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|298
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|269
|4
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|247
|5
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|243
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|177
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|160
|3
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|153
|4
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|146
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|132
2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|241
|2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|225
|3
|Romain Febvre
|France
|169
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|165
|5
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|147
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Pauls Jonass
|Latvia
|216
|2
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|202
|3
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|185
|4
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|141
|5
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|129
Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 S. 1400 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84112
Main Event — 3:00 p.m. (local)
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying — 8:30 a.m. (local)
