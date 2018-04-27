Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Salt Lake City SX and More

How to Watch Salt Lake City SX and More

April 27, 2018 3:00pm

Round 16 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, April 28, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The action kicks off with Daniel Blair and Jim Holley hosting qualifying live from Rice-Eccles Stadium beginning at 11:20 a.m. EDT / 8:20 a.m. PDT on Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com. Fox Broadcast Network will carry live coverage of round 16 beginning at 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT.

The FIM Motocross World Championship travels to Russia on Monday and Tuesday for the sixth round of the championship.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV Schedule

Round 16 | salt Lake City, Utah | Rice-Eccles Stadium
Saturday, April 28

Live Coverage — 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Broadcast Network

Online Schedule

Qualifying — 11:20 a.m. EDT / 8:20 a.m. PDT — Racer X Online and Supercrosslive.com

Night Show — 5:30 p.m. EDT / 2:30 p.m. PDT — Fox Sports Go App

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass! This video pass is exclusive to Canadian and international fans only who do not get live broadcasts via regular cable television. This offer IS NOT available in the U.S. Learn more

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV Schedule

ROUND 6 | MXGP of Russia | Orlyonok, Russia
Tuesday, May 1 | Wednesday, May 2

MXGP RACE 2 — 7:00 p.m. EDT (May 1) | CBS Sports Network
MX2 RACE 2 — 12:00 a.m. EDT (May 2) | CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

ROUND 6 | MXGP of Russia | Orlyonok, Russia
Monday, April 30 | Tuesday, May 1

Monday

EMX 300 | Race 1 — 5:55 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | QUALIFYING — 9:15 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | QUALIFYING — 10:00 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 25o | Race 1 — 10:50 p.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

EMX 300 | Race 2 — 2:40 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
EMX 250 | Race 2 — 4:25 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 1 — 6:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 1 — 7:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | RACE 2 — 9:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | RACE 2 — 10:00 a.m. EDT — MXGP-TV.com

2018 Monster Energy AMA SUpercross Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM332
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France298
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO269
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA247
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA243
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH177
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL160
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA153
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC146
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL132
Full Standings

2018 FIM Motocross World Championship Standings

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands241
2Antonio Cairoli Italy225
3Romain Febvre France169
4Clement Desalle Belgium165
5Gautier Paulin France147
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia216
2Jorge Prado Spain202
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark185
4Ben Watson United Kingdom141
5Jed Beaton Australia129
Full Standings

