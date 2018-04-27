Fredrick Noren Joins SOBMX Training Staff

Privateer Fredrick Noren is out for the remainder of 2018 due to a torn ligament in his hand and nagging knee issues. While he’s on the mend, Noren, who does his training at South of the Border Motocross Training Complex in South Carolina, will join the SOBMX training staff.

Noren will join Matt Burkeen on the training staff. He will be starting immediately, the facility said in a press release.

South of the Border Motocross Training Complex is located in Hamer, South Carolina, and offers full- or part-time training opportunities to aspiring amateurs and professional riders looking to compete at the highest level.

Call 919-593-0400 or go to www.sobmx.com for more info.