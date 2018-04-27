Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Fredrick Noren Joins SOBMX Training Staff

April 27, 2018 11:10am | by:
Fredrick Noren Joins SOBMX Training Staff

Privateer Fredrick Noren is out for the remainder of 2018 due to a torn ligament in his hand and nagging knee issues. While he’s on the mend, Noren, who does his training at South of the Border Motocross Training Complex in South Carolina, will join the SOBMX training staff.

Noren will join Matt Burkeen on the training staff. He will be starting immediately, the facility said in a press release.

South of the Border Motocross Training Complex is located in Hamer, South Carolina, and offers full- or part-time training opportunities to aspiring amateurs and professional riders looking to compete at the highest level. 

Call 919-593-0400 or go to www.sobmx.com for more info.