Broc Tickle Issues Statement Regarding Provisional Suspension
Red Bull KTM’s Broc Tickle has sent out a statement regarding his provisional suspension by the FIM due to the results of an anti-doping test held at the San Diego Supercross.
Tickle’s suspension was announced on April 13 by the FIM. Here is what they said in the initial release:
The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) has advised US Supercross rider Broc Tickle that he is provisionally suspended pursuant to Article 7.9 of the FIM Anti-doping Code. The decision to provisionally suspend Mr. Tickle was taken following the receipt of a report from the WADA accredited laboratory in Cologne indicating an Adverse Analytical Finding of 5-methylhexan-2-amine, a specified substance under Section 6 (Stimulants) of the 2018 FIM Prohibited List, in a urine sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by the FIM at the round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship held in San Diego, California, USA, on 10 February 2018.
Mr. Tickle has the right to request and attend the analysis of his B sample.
Mr. Broc Tickle is provisionally suspended with effect from 14 April 2018. He is therefore barred from participating in any Sports competition until further notice (Art. 10.12 of the FIM Anti-doping Code). Under Article 7.9.3.2 of the FIM Anti-doping Code, Mr. Tickle may request lifting of his provisional suspension.
Under the World Anti-Doping Code and the FIM Anti-Doping Code, the FIM is unable to provide any additional information at this time.
Below is Tickle’s statement sent out today:
As has been widely reported, on April 12, 2018 I was notified by the FIM of an alleged Adverse Analytical Finding for 5-Methylhexan-2-Amine, stemming from a random urine test on February 10, 2018, directly after the San Diego Supercross Event. The notification from the FIM was a complete surprise to me because I have never, intentionally or negligently, ingested any prohibited substance, and specifically, the alleged substance I allegedly had in my system on February 10, 2018. I have never cheated, doped, or tried to better myself by taking the short way; nor, has anyone around me offered or provided to me any substance that is prohibited by the FIM Anti-Doping Code. I have worked too hard throughout my career to put my career at stake by taking any prohibited substance.
I am devastated about this allegation, and really frustrated with the process. The FIM has been less than professional with me regarding timeliness of communication, disclosure of information related to my Sample A test, and request to Test Sample B. After much delay, the FIM finally has informed me that the soonest that my Sample B will be tested is May 16, 2018*, the receipt of results and supporting lab documentation undisclosed. In addition, the soonest I will receive the lab documentation associated with Sample A is 10-15 working days from April 15th, 2018.
At this point, I have filed a Request to Lift the Discretionary Provisional Suspension imposed, but have little faith in this process as it is based solely on written documentation. The soonest that I will have a full blown hearing regarding this allegation will be months from now. I have discovered that the FIM is an organization that possesses ultimate power — to suspend a professional athlete with the stroke of a pen, without any process, opportunity to defend, and no supporting evidence. Consequently, the FIM eliminates the athlete’s source of income, and consequently their financial wherewithal to defend themselves with what little information is provided, all while refusing to timely communicate, and disclose evidence. To say that the process is unfair is an understatement.
Despite this disproportionality, I will do everything possible to fight this allegation, clear my name, and continue with my career. Should anyone have any information that may be relevant to my case, please contact my attorney, Brian D. Harrison at harrison@harrisonlegal.net. Thank you.
*Interestingly, shortly after filing of my Request to Lift the Provisional Suspension, the FIM advised me that they contacted the Laboratory to change the date for Sample B testing to May 9, 2018; however, no information was conveyed as to date of receipt of such test, or the lab documentation associated therewith.