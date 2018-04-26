The List: Title Scenarios

They say all good things must come to an end, but in Monster Energy Supercross, at least for the eventual champions, the best part comes after the title chase concludes. With just two rounds remaining, we’re looking at a situation where we’re likely to see at least one championship get clinched this weekend in Salt Lake City. Here’s a look at the title scenarios.

The Situation — 450SX

Since Eli Tomac was mathematically eliminated last week, only two riders—Jason Anderson and Marvin Musquin—remain in title contention. Anderson, with four wins to his credit, leads Musquin (who has three wins) by 34 points heading into Salt Lake City.

The Likely Outcome

Anderson is in a situation where his cushion is more than 26 points, the amount awarded for a win, and he doesn’t even have to beat Musquin to clinch the championship. He can give up seven points to Musquin and still clinch it in SLC. In other words, if Musquin wins again, Anderson still takes home the championship with fourth or better. He’s only finished worse than forth once this year, a seventh in Daytona, so don’t count on it happening on Saturday night. Anderson’s got this.

The Nuclear Option

Stay with us on this one, it gets a little tricky. In the event of a tie, the rider with the most main event wins gets the nod. Right now, Anderson’s got four and Musquin is packing three. If Musquin wins the final two races (something Tomac will almost assuredly have something to say about), he’d have five wins to Anderson’s four. He’d also need to gain at least eight points in SLC and hope for someone to go all Tonya Harding on Anderson in the Las Vegas pits before to keep Anderson from qualifying for the main event. That’d result in a tie in points, with Musquin taking the championship due to five wins to Anderson’s four. If this happened, someone would have to be sure to keep Tomac and his SEVEN wins away from all ledges, sharp objects, and firearms.

As it stands, if for some strange reason Musquin and Anderson both end up tied in points and wins, Anderson still gets it on account of having more fourth-place finishes than Musquin. Say what?

In the event of a championship tie and main event win tie, it goes to number of second-place finishes. Right now, they both have four. That rolls it to number of third-place finishes. Currently, THEY BOTH HAVE THREE! Thankfully it ends there, as Anderson has three fourth-place finishes to Musquin’s one. None of this matters because it’s not going to happen anyway.