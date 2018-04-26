Injury Report: Salt Lake City

450SX
MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT
Comment: Bisceglia hasn’t raced since breaking his hand in Atlanta. He’d hoped to be back for Salt Lake City, but it didn’t work out.
JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT
Comment: After being sidelined with an arm injury in San Diego, Bogle has been cleared to start riding beginning next week. The team says he’ll take it easy and work his way from a turn track up to the motocross track when he feels comfortable. At this point, there is no exact date for his return.
KYLE CUNNINGHAM — TAILBONE, SHOULDER, BACK | IN
Comment: Cunningham has been racing with a fractured tailbone suffered in St. Louis. He crashed hard in Foxborough and banged up his lower back and shoulder. He’s been doing therapy all week and plans on giving it a go in Salt Lake City.
Just wanted to give everyone an update. Made a mistake and lost drive off the triple which most of you saw. Pretty bummed with the crash after all the changes we had made over the weeks and putting together a ride more like I’m capable of. It’s racing and happens though. Fortunately as bad as it was I walked away. Definitely have a few things that are really sore but at this point everything seems to be okay. Going to get back home get rested up and on to salt lake next weekend ?? @hepmotorsports @suzukicycles @snuffyracing
ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT
Comment: Enticknap broke his collarbone in Minneapolis. He hopes to race Vegas.
TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Enticknap is out for the season after breaking his pelvis while practicing.
JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT
Comment: Grant is expected back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his leg in Arlington.
JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD
Comment: It’s unclear when Hansen will return to racing after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup.
BEN LAMAY — CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: LaMay will miss the rest of the supercross season after sustaining a concussion during practice in Foxborough.
Well looks like my sx season has came to an end, last Saturday in Foxborough I crashed in practice and hit my head which resulted in a concussion. I feel that the best thing for me at this point is to rest, let my brain heal up and focus on the Outdoors coming up quick. I have had a decent season so far and can take a lot of positives moving forward. I’m very happy with my team @tpjracing and all our sponsors involved with my program. Thank you to everyone who supports me and believe in me, Look for an even stronger #alaskanassassin when we go racing outdoors!
COLE MARTINEZ — LEG | OUT
Comment: Martinez will miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross due to a split depression plateau fracture of his tibia.
FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT
Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand as well as some nagging knee issues.
KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT
Comment: Roczen badly broke his hand and suffered torn ligaments in San Diego. He’s looking to return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT
Comment: Seely is out for the season with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa.
TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT
Comment: Tapia had a bad crash in Indianapolis and sustained a broken pelvis, fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and internal bleeding. To help him out financially, go here.
COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT
Comment: Webb will miss the final two races with a fractured tibia suffered in Minneapolis. There is no timetable on his return. In the meantime, Josh Hill will fill in for him.
JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | IN
Comment: Weimer will be back in action after breaking two metacarpals in his hand in San Diego.
250SX
JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT
Comment: Ames broke his femur in Arlington and is out for the supercross season.
JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Cooper will return to racing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after breaking nine ribs, hurting his shoulder, and sustaining a concussion in Houston.
MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE
Comment: Davalos recently underwent surgery to repair an injured knee. He’s also been dealing with a herniated disc and a fractured C7 vertebrae. He’ll miss the final two rounds.
JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS
Comment: Decotis is expected to start riding in May after fracturing ribs and vertebrae in Daytona.
DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH
Comment: Ferrandis broke his arm and a few teeth in Atlanta. He’s hoping to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
AUSTIN FORKNER — COLLARBONE
Comment: Forkner is expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after injuring his collarbone in Minneapolis.
RJ HAMPSHIRE — BACK, RIBS, LUNGS
Comment: Hampshire is back on the bike and is expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his T3 and T4 vertebrae, some ribs, and sustaining some “small punctures/lacerations to the lungs” in Daytona.
JUSTIN HOEFT — FEET | OUT
Comment: Hoeft underwent surgery after breaking both feet in San Diego. There is no timetable on his return.
ALEX MARTIN — WRIST | OUT
Comment: Martin fractured his wrist in San Diego. He’ll be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
CAMERON MCADOO — SHOULDER | OUT
Comment: McAdoo won’t be back for Hangtown, but he will return at some point in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He broke his shoulder blade in a practice crash.
COLT NICHOLS — ARM
Comment: Nichols is out for the rest of supercross with a broken humerus.
MITCH OLDENBURG — KNEE | OUT
Comment: Oldenburg tore his MCL and ACL recently while practicing. There is no timetable on his return, but he’ll definitely miss the rest of supercross.
Tough pill to swallow.. it’s been a rough couple of years to say the least.. Had a practice crash last Monday which resulted in a torn ACL and MCL.. Doing everything I can to get back to 100%! Can’t thank my team enough for sticking behind me and being supportive in this tough time! Tough times don’t last, but tough people do!?? @starracingyamaha
KYLE PETERS — KNEE
Comment: Peters crashed on a patch of ice in Minneapolis outside the stadium and injured his knee. He traveled back to the JGRMX headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina, on Sunday for evaluation. It was determined that the Suzuki RM-Z250 rider tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. Peters raced in Foxborough, garnering a third, and will likely race in Vegas.
BRADLEY TAFT — CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Taft sustained a concussion in St. Louis and will miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross.