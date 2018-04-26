Injury Report: Salt Lake City

450SX MATT BISCEGLIA — HAND | OUT Comment: Bisceglia hasn’t raced since breaking his hand in Atlanta. He’d hoped to be back for Salt Lake City, but it didn’t work out. JUSTIN BOGLE — HUMERUS, BACK | OUT Comment: After being sidelined with an arm injury in San Diego, Bogle has been cleared to start riding beginning next week. The team says he’ll take it easy and work his way from a turn track up to the motocross track when he feels comfortable. At this point, there is no exact date for his return. KYLE CUNNINGHAM — TAILBONE, SHOULDER, BACK | IN Comment: Cunningham has been racing with a fractured tailbone suffered in St. Louis. He crashed hard in Foxborough and banged up his lower back and shoulder. He’s been doing therapy all week and plans on giving it a go in Salt Lake City.

ADAM ENTICKNAP — COLLARBONE | OUT Comment: Enticknap broke his collarbone in Minneapolis. He hopes to race Vegas. TYLER ENTICKNAP — PELVIS | OUT Comment: Enticknap is out for the season after breaking his pelvis while practicing. JOSH GRANT — LEG | OUT Comment: Grant is expected back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his leg in Arlington. JOSH HANSEN — FOOT | TBD Comment: It’s unclear when Hansen will return to racing after breaking his foot at the Monster Energy Cup. BEN LAMAY — CONCUSSION | OUT Comment: LaMay will miss the rest of the supercross season after sustaining a concussion during practice in Foxborough.

COLE MARTINEZ — LEG | OUT Comment: Martinez will miss the rest of Monster Energy Supercross due to a split depression plateau fracture of his tibia. FREDRICK NOREN — HAND, KNEE | OUT Comment: Noren is out for the year with a torn ligament in his hand as well as some nagging knee issues. KEN ROCZEN — HAND | OUT Comment: Roczen badly broke his hand and suffered torn ligaments in San Diego. He’s looking to return for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. COLE SEELY — PELVIS, SACRUM | OUT Comment: Seely is out for the season with a fractured sacrum and pelvis suffered in Tampa. TEVIN TAPIA — PELVIS, BACK | OUT Comment: Tapia had a bad crash in Indianapolis and sustained a broken pelvis, fractures to his L3 and L4 vertebrae, and internal bleeding. To help him out financially, go here. COOPER WEBB — LEG | OUT Comment: Webb will miss the final two races with a fractured tibia suffered in Minneapolis. There is no timetable on his return. In the meantime, Josh Hill will fill in for him. JAKE WEIMER — WRIST/HAND | IN Comment: Weimer will be back in action after breaking two metacarpals in his hand in San Diego. 250SX JON AMES — FEMUR | OUT Comment: Ames broke his femur in Arlington and is out for the supercross season. JUSTIN COOPER — RIBS, SHOULDER, CONCUSSION | OUT Comment: Cooper will return to racing for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship after breaking nine ribs, hurting his shoulder, and sustaining a concussion in Houston. MARTIN DAVALOS — BACK, KNEE Comment: Davalos recently underwent surgery to repair an injured knee. He’s also been dealing with a herniated disc and a fractured C7 vertebrae. He’ll miss the final two rounds. JIMMY DECOTIS — BACK, RIBS Comment: Decotis is expected to start riding in May after fracturing ribs and vertebrae in Daytona. DYLAN FERRANDIS — ARM, TEETH Comment: Ferrandis broke his arm and a few teeth in Atlanta. He’s hoping to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. AUSTIN FORKNER — COLLARBONE Comment: Forkner is expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after injuring his collarbone in Minneapolis. RJ HAMPSHIRE — BACK, RIBS, LUNGS Comment: Hampshire is back on the bike and is expected to be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after fracturing his T3 and T4 vertebrae, some ribs, and sustaining some “small punctures/lacerations to the lungs” in Daytona. JUSTIN HOEFT — FEET | OUT Comment: Hoeft underwent surgery after breaking both feet in San Diego. There is no timetable on his return. ALEX MARTIN — WRIST | OUT Comment: Martin fractured his wrist in San Diego. He’ll be back for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. CAMERON MCADOO — SHOULDER | OUT Comment: McAdoo won’t be back for Hangtown, but he will return at some point in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He broke his shoulder blade in a practice crash. COLT NICHOLS — ARM Comment: Nichols is out for the rest of supercross with a broken humerus. MITCH OLDENBURG — KNEE | OUT Comment: Oldenburg tore his MCL and ACL recently while practicing. There is no timetable on his return, but he’ll definitely miss the rest of supercross.