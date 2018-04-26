Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Exhaust: Bobby Hewitt Podcast

Exhaust Bobby Hewitt Podcast

April 26, 2018 2:30pm
by:

Bobby Hewitt is the only professional team manager Jason Anderson has ever known. Hewitt started a racing team to support his son Hunter, once an up-and-coming amateur prospect. The team became a top amateur outfit, then a professional team, and then went through the ringer by gaining and losing factory support. Hunter eventually moved on from racing, yet the team continued to grow, slaying the giants in both classes until Husqvarna factory support strengthened its core.

If Anderson is able to clinch the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, it will complete arguably the most remarkable evolution of a team in this sport's history. It was all spearheaded by Hewitt, a smart, straight-shooting businessman from Texas who just wants the best for his kids—his own children, and the rest of the riders on the team that he has come to love. 

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel and Google Play Music and is coming soon to Spotify.