30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #24 Steve Lamson

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is now just 24 days away! The 50th Annual Hangtown Classic, just outside of Sacramento, California, will go off the starting gate on May 19.

Five years ago, on the eve of the 2013 outdoor season, the editors and contributors of Racer X Online did countdown of the 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers of all time, ranking the best riders on the AMA Motocross circuit. You can check out that list right here.

But now we’re five years past that list, and in anticipation of a brand-new season of racing, we decided to revisit and update that list, adding in the results and championships accumulated in the past five years to our existing results, which go back to 1972. Our rankings include a mix of championships, race wins, and podiums; a rider's efficiency and longevity; the competition they raced against; and, of course, pure talent and speed. Remember, these rankings are based on the AMA Motocross Nationals—international events like the Motocross of Nations and Grand Prix events here and abroad will not be factored into our tally.

There was a time there in the mid-nineties when Northern California’s Steve Lamson was probably the second-fastest motocross racer in the world. Or at the very least, he was in the conversation when people were standing around bench racing about who was the best. Lamson was the epitome of a 125cc specialist, and he won two consecutive 125 outdoor titles on the factory Honda in 1995 and '96. And although it doesn’t count for the purpose of this countdown, we also tip our cap to Lamson, who beat every single other rider in a moto on the 125 at the Motocross des Nations in 1996 in Jerez, Spain—the first rider to ever pull off that feat and the only to do it on a 125cc motorcycle.