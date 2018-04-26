Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Full Schedule

2018 Salt Lake City is a Day Race | Event Schedule

April 26, 2018 10:30am
Monster Energy Supercross returns to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the second year in a row after a four-year break from the schedule, and for those of you on the West Coast, it's another early start. Things kick off with a 7:00 a.m. MDT track walk, with the first practice of the day beginning at 8:30 a.m. MDT.

Opening ceremonies begin at 3:00 p.m MDT, with the first heat race starting at 3:41 p.m. MDT. Race Day Live is scheduled to start at 11:20 a.m. EDT/8:20 a.m. PDT.

Like last week, you can watch the broadcast live on Fox Network starting at 5:30 EDT/2:30 p.m. PDT. Below is the event schedule for the weekend.