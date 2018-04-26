2018 Salt Lake City is a Day Race | Event Schedule

Monster Energy Supercross returns to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the second year in a row after a four-year break from the schedule, and for those of you on the West Coast, it's another early start. Things kick off with a 7:00 a.m. MDT track walk, with the first practice of the day beginning at 8:30 a.m. MDT.

Opening ceremonies begin at 3:00 p.m MDT, with the first heat race starting at 3:41 p.m. MDT. Race Day Live is scheduled to start at 11:20 a.m. EDT/8:20 a.m. PDT.

Like last week, you can watch the broadcast live on Fox Network starting at 5:30 EDT/2:30 p.m. PDT. Below is the event schedule for the weekend.