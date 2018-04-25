Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Smith, Sipes, and Hahn on DMXS Radio

April 25, 2018 4:10pm | by:
Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/KTM’s Jordon Smith is having a solid year of supercross and will go into the final round sitting second behind Osborne in the 250SX East Region Championship battle. We saw last year that anything is truly possible in Vegas and will get his thoughts on the finale and season tonight.

Rockstar/Leatt/Maxxis Husqvarna’s Ryan Sipes has truly done it all in his career and doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. We will have our Kentucky brother on the show tonight to discuss his plans for the summer, including some that will make the two-stroke faithful very, very happy.

Wil Hahn from Star Racing Yamaha will join us to celebrate a monumental occasion in his young life tonight. We thoroughly enjoy our time with Wil and just adore this guy away from the show, too.

DMXS Radio thanks Dunlop, Coach Robb Beams, MyLucasOil.com, Moto Dynasty, Racer X, MX Sports, DUBYA Wheels, OGIO, and Concept2 Rowers for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Tonight from 8-10 p.m. EDT.