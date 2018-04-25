Sign of the (Lap) Times: Foxborough

There wasn't a whole lot to be excited about heading into the 15th round of Monster Energy Supercross. Jason Anderson had a very comfortable lead in the 450SX championship and Zach Osborne's main competition in the 250SX championship, Austin Forkner, went down last weekend in Minneapolis. It seemed the air had pretty much been sucked out of the series.

But luckily for us, Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin came through with some last-lap action that got the comments section fired up, and Jordon Smith put up a good fight against Osborne in the 250 class.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 2nd 54.171 22 55.283 Eli Tomac 2 1st 54.318 15 55.643 Marvin Musquin 3 3rd 54.511 5 57.005 Jason Anderson 4 4th 55.454 8 57.206 Blake Baggett 5 6th 55.773 5 57.785 Weston Peick 6 12th 55.886 3 59.113 Vince Friese 7 5th 56.044 4 57.442 Dean Wilson 8 9th 56.123 7 58.115 Justin Barcia 9 7th 56.184 4 57.974 Malcolm Stewart 10 9th 56.269 4 58.080 Justin Brayton 11 13th 56.429 2 58.779 Tyler Bowers 12 11th 56.597 5 58.000 Christian Craig 13 10th 57.046 21 58.046 Chad Reed 14 22nd 57.077 9 58.113 Kyle Cunningham 15 14th 57.985 5 59.715 Benny Bloss 16 15th 58.269 9 1:00.662 Cedric Soubeyras 17 16th 58.571 8 1:01.737 Henry Miller 18 17th 59.171 7 1:02.606 Brandon Scharer 19 18th 59.461 7 1:03.299 Alex Ray 20 19th 1:00.583 2 1:06.684 Deven Raper 21 20th 1:01.113 2 1:06.655 AJ Catanzaro 22 21st 1:03.417 2 1:09.897 Dustin Pipes

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 4th 55.183 16 56.802 Jeremy Martin 2 1st 55.604 14 56.792 Zach Osborne 3 2nd 55.652 7 56.840 Jordon Smith 4 3rd 57.152 9 58.534 Kyle Peters 5 5th 57.412 9 59.157 Sean Cantrell 6 6th 57.665 5 59.183 Josh Osby 7 7th 58.103 4 59.267 Brandon Hartranft 8 8th 58.127 9 59.231 Anthony Rodriguez 9 11th 58.217 8 1:01.755 Jacob Williamson 10 9th 58.238 4 59.566 Luke Renzland 11 10th 58.483 5 1:00.304 Thomas Ramette 12 12th 58.692 7 1:01.555 Lorenzo Locurcio 13 21st 59.323 2 59.376 Michael Mosiman 14 13th 59.487 4 1:01.932 John Short 15 19th 59.906 2 1:02.878 Keith Tucker 16 14th 1:00.228 7 1:01.607 Nick Gaines 17 22nd 1:00.382 2 1:01.375 Ramyller Alves 18 20th 1:00.628 3 1:01.666 Tanner Basso 19 17th 1:01.265 9 1:04.642 Vann Martin 20 15th 1:01.268 8 1:03.816 Josh Cartwright 21 18th 1:01.643 3 1:04.865 Cody Vanbuskirk 22 16th 1:01.775 4 1:04.375 Wilson Fleming

Musquin versus Tomac

We've talked about the Musquin versus Tomac last lap incident a few times here on the site, so I'm not going to waste too much time on it. Click here, here, or here if you want to read some way more qualified analysis of the event.

What gets washed away with the take out is how close these two were for the entire race. Other than the laps where they had to roll a triple and fight through some lapped riders that were fighting for their own positions, their lap times were pretty close for how gnarly the track was. Strangely, this time it was Musquin who had a harder time logging super consistent lap times, and Tomac's line is a lot more progressive at the beginning of the race. The main difference between the two obviously came on the last lap, where Tomac put in a 1:27.076 while Musquin was a 1:00.826. Take a look at their times for each lap of the main event.