Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Full Schedule
Sign of the (Lap) Times: Foxborough

Sign of the (Lap) Times Foxborough

April 25, 2018 10:00am
by:

There wasn't a whole lot to be excited about heading into the 15th round of Monster Energy Supercross. Jason Anderson had a very comfortable lead in the 450SX championship and Zach Osborne's main competition in the 250SX championship, Austin Forkner, went down last weekend in Minneapolis. It seemed the air had  pretty much been sucked out of the series.

But luckily for us, Eli Tomac and Marvin Musquin came through with some last-lap action that got the comments section fired up, and Jordon Smith put up a good fight against Osborne in the 250 class. 

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the (Lap) Times. First, our traditional lap time charts. 

450SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 2nd 54.171 22 55.283 Eli Tomac
2 1st 54.318 15 55.643 Marvin Musquin
3 3rd 54.511 5 57.005 Jason Anderson
4 4th 55.454 8 57.206 Blake Baggett
5 6th 55.773 5 57.785 Weston Peick
6 12th 55.886 3 59.113 Vince Friese
7 5th 56.044 4 57.442 Dean Wilson
8 9th 56.123 7 58.115 Justin Barcia
9 7th 56.184 4 57.974 Malcolm Stewart
10 9th 56.269 4 58.080 Justin Brayton
11 13th 56.429 2 58.779 Tyler Bowers
12 11th 56.597 5 58.000 Christian Craig
13 10th 57.046 21 58.046 Chad Reed
14 22nd 57.077 9 58.113 Kyle Cunningham
15 14th 57.985 5 59.715 Benny Bloss
16 15th 58.269 9 1:00.662 Cedric Soubeyras
17 16th 58.571 8 1:01.737 Henry Miller
18 17th 59.171 7 1:02.606 Brandon Scharer
19 18th 59.461 7 1:03.299 Alex Ray
20 19th 1:00.583 2 1:06.684 Deven Raper
21 20th 1:01.113 2 1:06.655 AJ Catanzaro
22 21st 1:03.417 2 1:09.897 Dustin Pipes

250SX Class — Main Event — Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider
1 4th 55.183 16 56.802 Jeremy Martin
2 1st 55.604 14 56.792 Zach Osborne
3 2nd 55.652 7 56.840 Jordon Smith
4 3rd 57.152 9 58.534 Kyle Peters
5 5th 57.412 9 59.157 Sean Cantrell
6 6th 57.665 5 59.183 Josh Osby
7 7th 58.103 4 59.267 Brandon Hartranft
8 8th 58.127 9 59.231 Anthony Rodriguez
9 11th 58.217 8 1:01.755 Jacob Williamson
10 9th 58.238 4 59.566 Luke Renzland
11 10th 58.483 5 1:00.304 Thomas Ramette
12 12th 58.692 7 1:01.555 Lorenzo Locurcio
13 21st 59.323 2 59.376 Michael Mosiman
14 13th 59.487 4 1:01.932 John Short
15 19th 59.906 2 1:02.878 Keith Tucker
16 14th 1:00.228 7 1:01.607 Nick Gaines
17 22nd 1:00.382 2 1:01.375 Ramyller Alves
18 20th 1:00.628 3 1:01.666 Tanner Basso
19 17th 1:01.265 9 1:04.642 Vann Martin
20 15th 1:01.268 8 1:03.816 Josh Cartwright
21 18th 1:01.643 3 1:04.865 Cody Vanbuskirk
22 16th 1:01.775 4 1:04.375 Wilson Fleming

Musquin versus Tomac

We've talked about the Musquin versus Tomac last lap incident a few times here on the site, so I'm not going to waste too much time on it. Click here, here, or here if you want to read some way more qualified analysis of the event.

What gets washed away with the take out is how close these two were for the entire race. Other than the laps where they had to roll a triple and fight through some lapped riders that were fighting for their own positions, their lap times were pretty close for how gnarly the track was. Strangely, this time it was Musquin who had a harder time logging super consistent lap times, and Tomac's line is a lot more progressive at the beginning of the race. The main difference between the two obviously came on the last lap, where Tomac put in a 1:27.076 while Musquin was a 1:00.826. Take a look at their times for each lap of the main event. 

J-Mart

In the 250 class, Jeremy Martin came through with the ride of the day. After going down on the first lap, Martin was sitting in last place even after the second lap. Once he got going, he picked off riders quickly and was in 11th by the halfway point of the race, and then fourth place when the checkered flag flew. 

Many were looking forward to seeing how Martin would be able to challenge Osborne in the main event because Martin qualified 1.286 seconds faster than everyone else earlier in the day. 

I charted out the distance between Osborne and Martin for each lap of the race to see if Martin was gaining or losing time on him while battling through the pack. Surprisingly, if you take out the 30-some seconds Martin lost in his first-lap crash, he only lost .158 seconds to Osborne. Take a look at how Martin was able to close the gap and then lost time once he came up to a group of riders, and then gained back that time once he cleared them. Impressive stuff. 

Low Entries

On the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast earlier this week, Steve Matthes made mention of how few rider entries there were for Foxborough, with just 35 riders entering for each class. I decided to take a look at how the rider entries have faired for each round this season. We started out with 52 riders in each class at Anaheim 1, peaked in the 450 class with 59 at Daytona, and peaked in the 250 class with 53 in Oakland and Tampa. 

There isn't a significant drop-off until Seattle, Minneapolis, and then obviously this weekend. The drop off in rider turnout isn't surprising when you consider how many injuries we've had, the bad weather at the last few rounds (snow in Indy, rain in Seattle, snow in Minneapolis), and privateer budgets are simply stretched thin at this point in the season. We'll see if these number rise back up in the mid-to high 40s  in Salt Lake City, or if the extra riders are just going to save their energy for the outdoors. 