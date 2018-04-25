Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Justin Bogle Released To Begin Riding

April 25, 2018 11:25am | by:
Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Justin Bogle has been cleared to begin riding for the first time since sustaining a broken humerus and small fracture in his L2 vertebrae in San Diego.

According to the team, Bogle “will start out at the GOAT Farm turn track. Once comfortable, he will step up to the motocross track.”

In the announcement, the team said they don’t have an exact timetable on his return to racing, but should have more details soon. We’ve heard that Bogle will not be ready for the early portion of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, which begins in three weeks.

Bogle has been out of action since San Diego when he was landed on by Ben LaMay. Bogle was unable to hit the first triple and rolled over the landing. LaMay was able to hit the triple and landed on Bogle, hitting the side of his helmet.

Bogle underwent surgery on February 12 and has been sidelined since. He has raced just two rounds of supercross in his first year with the team.

This guy is stoked to get back to riding.
