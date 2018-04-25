30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #25 Jimmy Weinert

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is now just 25 days away! The 50th Annual Hangtown Classic, just outside of Sacramento, California, will go off the starting gate on May 19.

Five years ago, on the eve of the 2013 outdoor season, the editors and contributors of Racer X Online did countdown of the 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers of all time, ranking the best riders on the AMA Motocross circuit. You can check out that list right here.

But now we’re five years past that list, and in anticipation of a brand-new season of racing, we decided to revisit and update that list, adding in the results and championships accumulated in the past five years to our existing results, which go back to 1972. Our rankings include a mix of championships, race wins, and podiums; a rider's efficiency and longevity; the competition they raced against; and, of course, pure talent and speed. Remember, these rankings are based on the AMA Motocross Nationals—international events like the Motocross of Nations and Grand Prix events here and abroad will not be factored into our tally.

As we count down the NBC Sports Gold’s 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers of all time, we are getting down to the good stuff—or as the legendary Art Eckman might have said, “It's get-nervous time, David Bailey!” But that's not a clue to #25—we will be visiting Bailey a little while later. Instead, we're going a little further back to one of the original American motocross superstars, and not to mention an all-time character.