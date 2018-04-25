3 on 3: What’s Your Take on Tomac/Musquin?

Only one question here this week. What’s your take on Tomac/Musquin? Here are David Pingree and Ryan Sipes with their answers. You can read Jason Thomas’ answer to this question in this week’s Breakdown column here.

David Pingree: There isn’t a clear-cut, black-and-white answer on the Great Musquin/Tomac Incident of 2018. There are a few factors that played into the drama. First, the corner markers left the turn wide open. I’ve heard some folks, including guys like David Bailey, whom I really respect, say that the turn shouldn’t have been left that open. However, I’ve been preaching for a long time they need to open the corner markers up like this so we have more block passing! Oh, the irony!

These type of incidents are common place in arenacross because the corners are so tight and left open like this. My buddy Chad Pederson got knocked out once by going head-on with a guy entering the turn while he was exiting. Now THAT’S close racing. Another factor was the rutted conditions. If the turn wasn’t completely lined with ruts, Eli would have probably covered the inside a little better. Tomac chose the furthest inside line, but it initiated at the center of the turn and then cut down so riders could jump the section out of the turn—this left the door wide open. Finally, Marvin isn’t known for his overly aggressive/dirty riding, so this came way out of left field for Eli. If Jason Anderson had been right on his bumper, Eli might have protected that inside a little more.

All of that makes this gray area when discussing who was right and who was wrong. The bottom line is that a 450 supercross win was on the line and Musquin saw an opening. It looked rough and it sucks that Eli fell, but I think Tomac would have done the same thing in that situation. This pass won’t come without repercussions for Marvin, and I’m not sure he thought that through all the way. These two guys still have a few years left to battle for wins and Tomac is going to even the score at some point, if not every chance he gets until the day he retires. In that sense, this win could cost Marvin several other victories over the next few years. Still, as a pundit, I can’t be mad at Musquin for doing everything he can to win, especially when his move worked. Love it or hate it, the record book and Marvin’s checkbook both show another win for Musquin.