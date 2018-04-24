Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Mitchell Oldenburg Sustains Knee Injury in Practice Crash

April 24, 2018 9:55am | by:
Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Mitchell Oldenburg announced on Instagram that he sustained a torn MCL and ACL in a practice crash last Monday.

Oldenburg recently returned to racing in Seattle after missing three rounds due to an arm injury. He finished sixth in the 250SX West Region in his return.

At this time, there has been no announcement on a return date, but with the opening of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship less than a month out, Oldenburg will miss at least the opening portion of outdoors.

Oldenburg’s injury is just the most recent in a long list of setbacks for the team this year. Dylan Ferrandis, Colt Nichols, and Justin Cooper have all missed multiple rounds of supercross due to injury. The one rider on the squad who hasn't gotten hurt is Aaron Plessinger, and he's leading the 250SX West points.

Below is Oldenburg's full post: