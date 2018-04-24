Mitchell Oldenburg Sustains Knee Injury in Practice Crash

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Mitchell Oldenburg announced on Instagram that he sustained a torn MCL and ACL in a practice crash last Monday.

Oldenburg recently returned to racing in Seattle after missing three rounds due to an arm injury. He finished sixth in the 250SX West Region in his return.

At this time, there has been no announcement on a return date, but with the opening of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship less than a month out, Oldenburg will miss at least the opening portion of outdoors.

Oldenburg’s injury is just the most recent in a long list of setbacks for the team this year. Dylan Ferrandis, Colt Nichols, and Justin Cooper have all missed multiple rounds of supercross due to injury. The one rider on the squad who hasn't gotten hurt is Aaron Plessinger, and he's leading the 250SX West points.

Below is Oldenburg's full post: