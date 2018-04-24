Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Articles
Full Schedule

Josh Hill To Fill In For Cooper Webb

April 24, 2018 2:35pm | by:
Josh Hill To Fill In For Cooper Webb

Josh Hill will race the final two rounds of Monster Energy Supercross in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas with Monster Energy Factory Yamaha, the team announced today.

Hill, who began his career with factory Yamaha, returned to racing at the Seattle Supercross as a fill-in for Justin Barcia. In his first race since retiring in 2015, the 2008 Minneapolis Supercross winner finished 21st after an early crash while running inside the top five.

With Cooper Webb out for the foreseeable future due to a fractured tibia and fibia sustained in Minneapolis, Yamaha has decided to bring back Hill.