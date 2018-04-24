Josh Hill To Fill In For Cooper Webb

Josh Hill will race the final two rounds of Monster Energy Supercross in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas with Monster Energy Factory Yamaha, the team announced today.

Hill, who began his career with factory Yamaha, returned to racing at the Seattle Supercross as a fill-in for Justin Barcia. In his first race since retiring in 2015, the 2008 Minneapolis Supercross winner finished 21st after an early crash while running inside the top five.

With Cooper Webb out for the foreseeable future due to a fractured tibia and fibia sustained in Minneapolis, Yamaha has decided to bring back Hill.