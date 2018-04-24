Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Enzo Lopes To Fill In at Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki

April 24, 2018 3:00pm | by:
With Kyle Peters set for surgery on his knee following Monster Energy Supercross and Jimmy Decotis slated to miss the opening portion of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross due to a back injury sustained in Daytona, Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki will bring up amateur Enzo Lopes. The Brazilian will make his pro debut at Hangtown on May 19.

“This is a dream come true! Being a kid from Brazil, it’s amazing to think that I’m part of the Autotrader/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team,” Lopes stated. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I’m so thankful. I like North Carolina because it reminds me of home. My first day on the Suzuki RM-Z250 was so much fun. The bike felt perfect right away, as it is very fast and handles well. I’m really looking forward to Hangtown.”

Lopes, 18, originally from Lajeado, Brazil, has won 11 Brazilian National Championships and finished runner-up at Loretta Lynn’s twice during his amateur career.

“It’s exciting to give a young kid and promising amateur this opportunity,” team manager Jeremy Albrecht said. “We’re interested to see what he’s capable of. He will be spending the next few weeks riding in North Carolina in preparation for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. I’m happy to support Enzo. Hopefully he can achieve his goals. We expect that he will race the opening three or four Nationals.”

Lopes, who will wear #816, will ride for the team until Decotis is ready to return.