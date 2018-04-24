Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Bob Hannah Joins Tag Metals as Technical Advisor

April 24, 2018 12:15pm | by:
Tag Metals relaunched earlier this month as part of the Group 6 USA, LLC, family of brands, and seven-time champ Bob “Hurricane” Hannah has joined the Tag Metals product development team as a technical advisor. 

After retiring from professional SX/MX racing, Bob continued to race airplanes for several years. Now as a pilot and competitive bicycle rider, Bob’s attention to detail and his technical knowledge makes him the prefect addition to the product team.

Eddie Cole, Group 6 USA CEO, said, ”Bob has worked with us on previous brands, first as a factory racer and as a technical advisor. Bob has been instrumental in helping us with Tag and we are really fortunate to have Bob involved with us.”

Hannah commented, ”Well, to be honest, l can’t seem to get rid of these guys, so I’m involved in another project! Actually, we put together a great product line and the team has several new products already planned for phase two."

See the complete Tag Metals line of factory replica handlebars, grips, chains, sprockets, and accessories at www.tagmetalsracing.com.