30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers: #26 Chad Reed

The 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, is now just 26 days away! The 50th Annual Hangtown Classic, just outside of Sacramento, California, will go off the starting gate on May 19.

Five years ago, on the eve of the 2013 outdoor season, the editors and contributors of Racer X Online did countdown of the 30 Greatest AMA Motocrossers of all time, ranking the best riders on the AMA Motocross circuit. You can check out that list right here.

But now we’re five years past that list, and in anticipation of a brand-new season of racing, we decided to revisit and update that list, adding in the results and championships accumulated in the past five years to our existing results, which go back to 1972. Our rankings include a mix of championships, race wins, and podiums; a rider's efficiency and longevity; the competition they raced against; and, of course, pure talent and speed. Remember, these rankings are based on the AMA Motocross Nationals—international events like the Motocross of Nations and Grand Prix events here and abroad will not be factored into our tally.

You have to be pretty special to make this list as an active racer (although Reed hasn’t raced Lucas Oil Pro Motocross since 2105) with only one AMA Motocross title, as there have been so many incredible motocross racers over the years who have managed to win one title or more. But Australian’s favorite moto son Chad Reed was never in doubt, he was going to make the list; it was just a matter of where.

In an interesting contrast, yesterday’s #27, Brad Lackey, only logged one real season in the U.S. before leaving for Europe to chase his fortunes in the GPs. Reed did the opposite, spending one season in Europe racing the GPs (he finished a strong second in the 250 GPs to Mikael Pichon) before moving to chase his fortunes here. Despite Reed using up a year of his prime in the GPs (which don’t count for this countdown) and also electing to not race the Nationals for a few years, we put Reed at #26 for what he’s done. Chad’s never been as good outdoors as he’s been indoors (he was our number six on our all-time supercross list), but that’s only because his star is so bright under the lights that we sometimes forget just how fast he is under the sun.