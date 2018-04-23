Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

April 23, 2018 8:00am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 15 — Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough - 450SX

- Foxborough, MA

RiderHometownMachine
1Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM 450 SX-F FE
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450F
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
4Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F FE
5Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL Suzuki RM-Z450
8Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
10Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia Husqvarna FC 450
Foxborough - 250SX East

- Foxborough, MA

RiderHometownMachine
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA Husqvarna FC 250
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM 250 SX-F
3Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC Suzuki Rm-z250
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN Honda CRF250
5Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA KTM 250 SX-F
6Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN KTM 250 SX-F
7Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
8Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela KTM 250 SX-F FE
9Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ Yamaha YZ250F
10Thomas Ramette Guilherand, France Yamaha YZ250F
With his third win of the season, Musquin is now 34 points behind Anderson in championship standings.
With his third win of the season, Musquin is now 34 points behind Anderson in championship standings. Jeff Kardas

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM332
2Marvin Musquin La Reole, France298
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO269
4Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA247
5Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA243
6Weston Peick Wildomar, CA219
7Broc Tickle Holly, MI184
8Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom183
9Cooper Webb Newport, NC181
10Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL150
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA180
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC165
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN157
4Austin Forkner Richards, MO137
5Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ109
6Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC107
7Sean Cantrell Murrieta, CA96
8Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ89
9Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela72
10John Short Pilot Point, TX58
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH177
2Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL160
3Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA153
4Shane McElrath Canton, NC146
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL132
6Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR119
7Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL110
8Christian Craig Hemet, CA106
9Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI100
10Hayden Mellross Australia81
Osborne is 15 points ahead of Smith in 250SX East.
Osborne is 15 points ahead of Smith in 250SX East. Jeff Kardas

AMSOIL GNCC

Round 5 — CST Tires Camp Coker Bullet — Society Hill, SC

Camp Coker Bullet - Overall

- Society Hill, SC

RiderHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
3 Duvall, WA Yamaha
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC Honda
5Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC KTM
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
7Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
8Josh Strang Australia Husqvarna
9 Cookeville, TN Beta
10 Bedford, IN Honda
Camp Coker Bullet - XC2 Pro

- Society Hill, SC

RiderHometownMachine
1Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
3 Bedford, IN Honda
4 New Zealand Husqvarna
5 Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
6 Charlotte, NC Yamaha
7 Beulaville, NC Husqvarna
8 Landrum, SC Yamaha
9Pascal Rauchenecker Austria Husqvarna
10 Meshoppen, PA GasGas
Camp Coker Bullet - XC3 Pro-Am

- Society Hill, SC

RiderHometownMachine
1 Myakka City, FL KTM
2 Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
3 Sterling, IL Yamaha
4 Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
5 Coal Center, PA Husqvarna
6 Hartford, TN Husqvarna
7 Tarentum, PA Yamaha
8 Clarksburg, MA Sherco
9 Fort Mill, SC Yamaha
10 Tarentum, PA Yamaha
Camp Coker Bullet - WXC

- Society Hill, SC

RiderHometownMachine
1Tayla Jones Australia Husqvarna
2 Circleville, OH KTM
3 Travelers Rest, SC KTM
4 Mchenry, MD Yamaha
5 Terre Haute, IN Beta
6 York, SC KTM
7 Knoxville, TN Suzuki
8 Bridgeton, NJ KTM
9 Sudbury, VT KTM
ATV

XC1 Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Walker Fowler
2nd Jarrod McClure
3rd Brycen Neal
4th Devon Feehan
5th Westley Wolfe
6th Josh Merritt
7th Greg Covert
8th Tucker Wyatt
9th Martin Christofferson
10th Cody Collier

XC2 Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Hunter Hart
2nd John Glauda Jr.
3rd Drew Landers
4th Ben Kowalewski
5th Nicholas Royalty
6th Brody Livengood
7th Tanner Walker
8th Devin Masters
9th Zachary Dean
10th Jay Waggoner
Kailub Russell took the win just seconds ahead of Thad Duvall at the CST Tires Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.
Kailub Russell took the win just seconds ahead of Thad Duvall at the CST Tires Camp Coker Bullet GNCC. Ken Hill

GNCC Overall Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC145
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV126
3Steward Baylor Jr Belton, SC99
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC90
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT79
6Josh Strang Australia71
7Josh Toth Winstead, CT61
8Layne Michael Fairmont, WV52
9 Duvall, WA51
10Pascal Rauchenecker Austria50
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT140
2Josh Toth Winstead, CT110
3Pascal Rauchenecker Austria100
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA75
5 New Zealand69
6 Bedford, IN65
7 Jefferson, GA59
8 Charlotte, NC52
9 Meshoppen, PA51
10 Landrum, SC51
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 Myakka City, FL120
2 Sterling, IL101
3 Travelers Rest, SC101
4 Waynesburg, PA90
5 Fort Mill, SC77
6 Hardinsburg, IN66
7 Coal Center, PA58
8 Clarksburg, MA58
9 Hartford, TN57
10 Wesley Chapel, NC50
GNCC WXC Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Tayla Jones Australia145
2 Circleville, OH130
3 Terre Haute, IN86
4 Mchenry, MD85
5 Travelers Rest, SC72
6 Bridgeton, NJ70
7 Beloit, OH59
8 Sudbury, VT40
9 Knoxville, TN40
10 Sudbury, VT29
ATV Championship Standings

XC1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Walker Fowler 127
2nd Brycen Neal 110
3rd Jarrod McClure 98
4th Adam McGill 86
5th Chris Borich 80
6th Cole Richardson 72
7th Devon Feehan 71
8th Johnny Gallagher 54
9th Martin Christofferson 54
10th Westley Wolfe 44

XC2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Hunter Hart 106
2nd Matthew Lindle 101
3rd Austin Abney 93
4th Drew Landers 91
5th John Glauda Jr. 88
6th Ben Kowalewski 76
7th Tanner Walker 67
8th Kenny Shick 60
9th Brandon Icard 58
10th Brody Livengood 53

AMSOIL ARENACROSS

Round 10 — Portland, Oregon

250AX Class Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER moto 1 Moto 2
1st Chris Blose 2 1
2nd Jacob Hayes 1 4
3rd Travis Sewell 5 2
4th Gared Steinke 3 3
5th Heath Harrison 4 6
6th Ryan Breece 6 7
7th Dare Demartile 7 8
8th Daniel Herrlein 12 5
9th Robbie Wageman 10 10
10th Dylan Rouse 8 11

AX Lites West Class Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Bike
1st Carson Brown Honda
2nd Mason Kerr Kawasaki
3rd Ryan Breece Kawasaki
4th Dare Demartile Honda
5th Devin Harriman KTM
6th Johnny Garcia Honda
7th Hunter Hilton Husqvarna
8th Kevin Moranz KTM
9th Jake McKinney Kawasaki
10th Brian Marty Honda

Chris Blose carries a four-point lead after grabbing the overall win in Portland, Oregon.
Chris Blose carries a four-point lead after grabbing the overall win in Portland, Oregon. Feld

250AX Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER BIKE Points
1st Chris Blose Honda 107
2nd Jacob Hayes Kawasaki 103
3rd Heath Harrison Honda 71
4th Gared Steinke Kawasaki 71
5th Travis Sewell Kawasaki 68
6th Daniel Herrlein KTM 66
7th Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki 42
8th Gavin Faith Kawasaki 10
9th Shane Sewell Kawasaki 4
10th Jacob WIlliamson Kawasaki 3

AX Lites West Class Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER points
1st Ryan Breece 62
2nd Carson Brown 50
3rd Kevin Moranz 50
4th Johnny Garcia 30
5th Devin Harriman 29
6th Preston Taylor 27
7th Mason Kerr 25
8th Hunter Hilton 20
9th Blaine Silveira 18
10th Renton Minuto 15

AX Lites East Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Heath Harrison 86
2nd Isaac Teasdale 82
3rd Garrett Marchbanks 47
4th Tanner Basso 33
5th Tanner Ward 33
6th Tanner Stack 32
7th Carter Halpain 29
8th Josh Mosiman 28
9th TJ Albright 26
10th Jeremy Hand 21

ADAC MX Masters

Round 1 — Fürstlich Drehna, Luckau, Germany

Overall Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Moto 1 Moto 2
1st Maximillan Nagl 1 1
2nd Henry Jacobi 2 2
3rd Jeffrey Dewulf 3 4
4th Sven van der Mierden 5 3
5th Jans Getteman 4 8
6th Lars van Berkel 8 6
7th Toms Macuks 6 9
8th Stean Ekerold 7 12
9th Tim Koch 13 7
10th Jeremy Delince 21 5

Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Maximillan Nagl 50
2nd Henry Jacobi 44
3rd Jeffrey Dewulf 38
4th Sven van der Mierden 36
5th Jans Getteman 31
6th Lars van Berkel 28
7th Toms Macuks 27
8th Stean Ekerold 23
9th Tim Koch 22
10th Jeremy Delince 16

Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship

Round 3 — MX Canada Heights — Sutton-at-Hone, Swanley, U.K.

MX1 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Jake Nicholls
2nd Evgeny Bobryshev
3rd Elliott Banks-Browne
4th Ivo Monticelli
5th Graeme Irwin
6th Tommy Searle
7th Gert Krestinov
8th Ryan Houghton
9th Stuart Edmonds
10th Brad Anderson

MX2 Overall Results

OVERALL FINISH RIDER
1st Conrad Mewse
2nd Martin Barr
3rd Mel Pocock
4th Josh Spinks
5th Liam Knight
6th Joshua Gilbert
7th Ashton-Lee Dickinson
8th Jake Millward
9th Josiah Natzke
10th Lewis Tombs

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Jake Nichols 90
2nd Evgeny Bobryshev 83
3rd Graeme Irwin 75
4th Elliott Banks-Browne 65
5th Brad Anderson 58
6th Ryan Houghton 55
7th Ivo Monticelli 52
8th Kristian Whatley 47
9th James Harrison 42
10th Gert Krestinov 39

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Conrad Mewse 100
2nd Mel Pocock 80
3rd Joshua Gilbert 75
4th Liam Knight 67
5th Martin Barr 56
6th Ashton-Lee Dickinson 55
7th Josh Spinks 51
8th Michael Eccles 48
9th Josiah Natzke 46
10th Alexander Brown 40

Other Championship Standings

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands241
2Antonio Cairoli Italy225
3Romain Febvre France169
4Clement Desalle Belgium165
5Gautier Paulin France147
6Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands140
7Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium132
8Tim Gajser Slovenia113
9Jeremy Seewer Switzerland110
10Maximilian Nagl Germany88
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1Pauls Jonass Latvia216
2Jorge Prado Spain202
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark185
4Ben Watson United Kingdom141
5Jed Beaton Australia129
6Vsevolod Brylyakov Russian Federation115
7Conrad Mewse United Kingdom100
8Hunter Lawrence Australia99
9Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa97
10Henry Jacobi Germany96
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 United Kingdom73
2 France65
3 Italy63
4 Ireland62
5 France58
6 United Kingdom53
7 Netherlands51
8 France43
9 France41
10 France40
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018

RiderHometownPoints
1 New Zealand90
2 Germany87
3 Netherlands80
4 Italy74
5 Belgium67
6 Germany58
7 Ireland53
8 Switzerland45
9 Germany44
10 Denmark36
Australian MX Nationals

MX1 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Dean Ferris 70
2nd Kirk Gibbs 64
3rd Mitch Evans 56
4th Kade Mosig 53
5th Caleb Ward 51
6th Luke Clout 50
7th Rhys Carter 48
8th Dylan Long 46
9th Connor Tierney 42
10th Josh Wightman 40

MX2 Championship Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER Points
1st Dean Ferris 65
2nd Kirk Gibbs 63
3rd Mitch Evans 58
4th Kade Mosig 53
5th Caleb Ward 53
6th Luke Clout 52
7th Rhys Carter 48
8th Dylan Long 46
9th Connor Tierney 46
10th Josh Wightman 39

Dutch Masters of MX

MX1 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jeffrey Herlings 100
2nd Gautier Paulin 82
3rd Romain Febvre 80
4th Shaun Simpson 69
5th Max Anstie 67
6th Filip Bengtsson 53
7th Glen Goldenhoff 47
8th Sven van der Mierden 43
9th Maxime Desprey 42
10th Kevin Strijbos 39

MX2 Points Standings

OVERALL FINISH RIDER POINTS
1st Jago Geerts 82
2nd Jed Beaton 74
3rd Calvin Vlaanderen 69
4th Davy Pootjes 65
5th Thomas Kjer Olsen 50
6th Ruben Fernandez-Garcia 47
7th Thomas Covington 46
8th Roan van de Moosdijk 45
9th Adam Sterry 34
10th Marshal Weltin 34

2018 CHAMPIONS

RIDER CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE CLASS
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 450SX
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX West Region
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 250SX East Region
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 450MX
TBD Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MXGP
TBD FIM Motocross World Championship MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
TBD Motocross of Nations MXGP
TBD Motocross of Nations MX2
TBD Motocross of Nations Open
TBD Monster Energy Cup Cup Class
TBD Monster Energy Cup Amateur All-Stars
TBD Monster Energy Cup Supermini
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Open Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Lites Class
TBD Red Bull Straight Rhythm Two-Stroke Class
TBD Paris Supercross King of Paris
TBD Paris Supercross Prince of Paris
TBD Amsoil Arenacross 250AX
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites West Region
TBD Amsoil Arenacross AX Lites East Region
TBD GNCC XC1
TBD GNCC XC2
TBD GNCC XC3
TBD GNCC WXC
Cole Thompson Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross) 450
Shawn Maffenbeier Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross) 250
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross) 450
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross) 250
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross) 450
TBD Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross) 250
TBD ADAC SX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
TBD ADAC MX Masters (Germany) MX Masters
Matthias Walkner Dakar Rally Bike
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX1
TBD Australian MX Nationals MX2
TBD Australian Supercross SX1
TBD Australian Supercross SX2
Cody Matechuk Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Michele Cervellin Italian Motocross Championship MX2
TBD British Motocross Championship MX1
TBD British Motocross Championship MX2
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 250 Pro
TBD FMF Indoor Winter Series 450 Pro
TBD Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK) Pro Class
TBD Hell's Gate Bike
Cody Webb SuperEnduro World Championship Prestige Class
TBD EnduroCross Super EnduroCross
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX1
TBD New Zealand Motocross Championship MX2
TBD Manjimup 15,000 Allstars
TBD Ezberg Rodeo Bike