Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 15 — Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts
Foxborough - 450SX
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|2
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
| Kawasaki KX450F
|3
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
| Husqvarna FC 450
|4
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
| KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
| Husqvarna FC 450
|6
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|7
| Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
| Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
| Honda CRF450
|9
| Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
| Yamaha YZ450F
|10
| Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
| Husqvarna FC 450
Foxborough - 250SX East
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
| Husqvarna FC 250
|2
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
| KTM 250 SX-F
|3
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
| Suzuki Rm-z250
|4
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
| Honda CRF250
|5
| Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
| KTM 250 SX-F
|6
| Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
| KTM 250 SX-F
|7
| Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
| Yamaha YZ250F
|8
| Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
| KTM 250 SX-F FE
|9
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
| Yamaha YZ250F
|10
| Thomas Ramette
|Guilherand, France
| Yamaha YZ250F
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|332
|2
| Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|298
|3
| Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|269
|4
| Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|247
|5
| Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|243
|6
| Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|219
|7
| Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|184
|8
| Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|183
|9
| Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|181
|10
| Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|150
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2018
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|180
|2
| Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|165
|3
| Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|157
|4
| Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|137
|5
| Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|109
|6
| Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|107
|7
| Sean Cantrell
|Murrieta, CA
|96
|8
| Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|89
|9
| Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|72
|10
| John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|58
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2018
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 5 — CST Tires Camp Coker Bullet — Society Hill, SC
Camp Coker Bullet - Overall
Camp Coker Bullet - XC2 Pro
Camp Coker Bullet - XC3 Pro-Am
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
| KTM
|2
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
| Yamaha
|3
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
| Yamaha
|4
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
| Husqvarna
|5
| Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
| Husqvarna
|6
| Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
| Husqvarna
|7
| Ryan Lojak
|Tarentum, PA
| Yamaha
|8
| Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
| Sherco
|9
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
| Yamaha
|10
| Edward W Lojak Jr
|Tarentum, PA
| Yamaha
ATV
XC1 Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|2nd
|Jarrod McClure
|3rd
|Brycen Neal
|4th
|Devon Feehan
|5th
|Westley Wolfe
|6th
|Josh Merritt
|7th
|Greg Covert
|8th
|Tucker Wyatt
|9th
|Martin Christofferson
|10th
|Cody Collier
XC2 Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|2nd
|John Glauda Jr.
|3rd
|Drew Landers
|4th
|Ben Kowalewski
|5th
|Nicholas Royalty
|6th
|Brody Livengood
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|8th
|Devin Masters
|9th
|Zachary Dean
|10th
|Jay Waggoner
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
| Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|120
|2
| Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|101
|3
| Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|101
|4
| Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|90
|5
| Christopher Venditti
|Fort Mill, SC
|77
|6
| Jacob Rowland
|Hardinsburg, IN
|66
|7
| Colin Keegan
|Coal Center, PA
|58
|8
| Jason Langenback
|Clarksburg, MA
|58
|9
| Hunter Shelton
|Hartford, TN
|57
|10
| Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|50
ATV Championship Standings
XC1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|127
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|110
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|98
|4th
|Adam McGill
|86
|5th
|Chris Borich
|80
|6th
|Cole Richardson
|72
|7th
|Devon Feehan
|71
|8th
|Johnny Gallagher
|54
|9th
|Martin Christofferson
|54
|10th
|Westley Wolfe
|44
XC2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Hunter Hart
|106
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|101
|3rd
|Austin Abney
|93
|4th
|Drew Landers
|91
|5th
|John Glauda Jr.
|88
|6th
|Ben Kowalewski
|76
|7th
|Tanner Walker
|67
|8th
|Kenny Shick
|60
|9th
|Brandon Icard
|58
|10th
|Brody Livengood
|53
AMSOIL ARENACROSS
Round 10 — Portland, Oregon
250AX Class Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|moto 1
|Moto 2
|1st
|Chris Blose
|2
|1
|2nd
|Jacob Hayes
|1
|4
|3rd
|Travis Sewell
|5
|2
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|3
|3
|5th
|Heath Harrison
|4
|6
|6th
|Ryan Breece
|6
|7
|7th
|Dare Demartile
|7
|8
|8th
|Daniel Herrlein
|12
|5
|9th
|Robbie Wageman
|10
|10
|10th
|Dylan Rouse
|8
|11
AX Lites West Class Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Bike
|1st
|Carson Brown
|Honda
|2nd
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Ryan Breece
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Dare Demartile
|Honda
|5th
|Devin Harriman
|KTM
|6th
|Johnny Garcia
|Honda
|7th
|Hunter Hilton
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM
|9th
|Jake McKinney
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Brian Marty
|Honda
250AX Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|BIKE
|Points
|1st
|Chris Blose
|Honda
|107
|2nd
|Jacob Hayes
|Kawasaki
|103
|3rd
|Heath Harrison
|Honda
|71
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|71
|5th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|68
|6th
|Daniel Herrlein
|KTM
|66
|7th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|42
|8th
|Gavin Faith
|Kawasaki
|10
|9th
|Shane Sewell
|Kawasaki
|4
|10th
|Jacob WIlliamson
|Kawasaki
|3
AX Lites West Class Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|62
|2nd
|Carson Brown
|50
|3rd
|Kevin Moranz
|50
|4th
|Johnny Garcia
|30
|5th
|Devin Harriman
|29
|6th
|Preston Taylor
|27
|7th
|Mason Kerr
|25
|8th
|Hunter Hilton
|20
|9th
|Blaine Silveira
|18
|10th
|Renton Minuto
|15
AX Lites East Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Heath Harrison
|86
|2nd
|Isaac Teasdale
|82
|3rd
|Garrett Marchbanks
|47
|4th
|Tanner Basso
|33
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|33
|6th
|Tanner Stack
|32
|7th
|Carter Halpain
|29
|8th
|Josh Mosiman
|28
|9th
|TJ Albright
|26
|10th
|Jeremy Hand
|21
ADAC MX Masters
Round 1 — Fürstlich Drehna, Luckau, Germany
Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|1st
|Maximillan Nagl
|1
|1
|2nd
|Henry Jacobi
|2
|2
|3rd
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|3
|4
|4th
|Sven van der Mierden
|5
|3
|5th
|Jans Getteman
|4
|8
|6th
|Lars van Berkel
|8
|6
|7th
|Toms Macuks
|6
|9
|8th
|Stean Ekerold
|7
|12
|9th
|Tim Koch
|13
|7
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
|21
|5
Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Maximillan Nagl
|50
|2nd
|Henry Jacobi
|44
|3rd
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|38
|4th
|Sven van der Mierden
|36
|5th
|Jans Getteman
|31
|6th
|Lars van Berkel
|28
|7th
|Toms Macuks
|27
|8th
|Stean Ekerold
|23
|9th
|Tim Koch
|22
|10th
|Jeremy Delince
|16
Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship
Round 3 — MX Canada Heights — Sutton-at-Hone, Swanley, U.K.
MX1 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Jake Nicholls
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|3rd
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|4th
|Ivo Monticelli
|5th
|Graeme Irwin
|6th
|Tommy Searle
|7th
|Gert Krestinov
|8th
|Ryan Houghton
|9th
|Stuart Edmonds
|10th
|Brad Anderson
MX2 Overall Results
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|2nd
|Martin Barr
|3rd
|Mel Pocock
|4th
|Josh Spinks
|5th
|Liam Knight
|6th
|Joshua Gilbert
|7th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|8th
|Jake Millward
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|10th
|Lewis Tombs
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nichols
|90
|2nd
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|83
|3rd
|Graeme Irwin
|75
|4th
|Elliott Banks-Browne
|65
|5th
|Brad Anderson
|58
|6th
|Ryan Houghton
|55
|7th
|Ivo Monticelli
|52
|8th
|Kristian Whatley
|47
|9th
|James Harrison
|42
|10th
|Gert Krestinov
|39
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Conrad Mewse
|100
|2nd
|Mel Pocock
|80
|3rd
|Joshua Gilbert
|75
|4th
|Liam Knight
|67
|5th
|Martin Barr
|56
|6th
|Ashton-Lee Dickinson
|55
|7th
|Josh Spinks
|51
|8th
|Michael Eccles
|48
|9th
|Josiah Natzke
|46
|10th
|Alexander Brown
|40
Other Championship Standings
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2018 Full Standings
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2018 Full Standings
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2018 Full Standings
MXGP WMX Standings - 2018 Full Standings
Australian MX Nationals
MX1 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|70
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|64
|3rd
|Mitch Evans
|56
|4th
|Kade Mosig
|53
|5th
|Caleb Ward
|51
|6th
|Luke Clout
|50
|7th
|Rhys Carter
|48
|8th
|Dylan Long
|46
|9th
|Connor Tierney
|42
|10th
|Josh Wightman
|40
MX2 Championship Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|65
|2nd
|Kirk Gibbs
|63
|3rd
|Mitch Evans
|58
|4th
|Kade Mosig
|53
|5th
|Caleb Ward
|53
|6th
|Luke Clout
|52
|7th
|Rhys Carter
|48
|8th
|Dylan Long
|46
|9th
|Connor Tierney
|46
|10th
|Josh Wightman
|39
Dutch Masters of MX
MX1 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jeffrey Herlings
|100
|2nd
|Gautier Paulin
|82
|3rd
|Romain Febvre
|80
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|69
|5th
|Max Anstie
|67
|6th
|Filip Bengtsson
|53
|7th
|Glen Goldenhoff
|47
|8th
|Sven van der Mierden
|43
|9th
|Maxime Desprey
|42
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|39
MX2 Points Standings
|OVERALL FINISH
|RIDER
|POINTS
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|82
|2nd
|Jed Beaton
|74
|3rd
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|69
|4th
|Davy Pootjes
|65
|5th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|50
|6th
|Ruben Fernandez-Garcia
|47
|7th
|Thomas Covington
|46
|8th
|Roan van de Moosdijk
|45
|9th
|Adam Sterry
|34
|10th
|Marshal Weltin
|34
2018 CHAMPIONS
|RIDER
|CHAMPIONSHIP/RACE
|CLASS
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Two-Stroke Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|250AX
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites West Region
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|AX Lites East Region
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Matthias Walkner
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Michele Cervellin
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|250 Pro
|TBD
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Hell's Gate
|Bike
|Cody Webb
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Manjimup 15,000
|Allstars
|TBD
|Ezberg Rodeo
|Bike