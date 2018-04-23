On This Day in Moto: April 23

April 23

1989

With series points leader Jean-Michel Bayle back in Europe to pursue the 1989 FIM 250cc Motocross World Championship, the AMA circuit moved on to the Hangtown Classic for their second round. Team Honda's Jeff Stanton and Team Kawasaki's Jeff Ward split moto wins, but Stanton got the overall win—the first outdoor National win of his AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame career. Finishing third was Suzuki rider Johnny O'Mara.

In the 125 Class, Honda riders swept the top four positions: factory pilot George Holland; privateer Donny Schmit, who was getting help from Pro Circuit; and factory support riders Guy Cooper and Mike Kiedrowski. Holland went 2-1 for the win while Schmit finished 1-3.

1978

Future AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Mark "Bomber" Barnett got the first AMA 125 National win of his career at Rio Bravo in Texas, finally beating Yamaha's Broc Glover after trailing him in the early part of the series. Honda rider Warren Reid also got the better of Broc with a runner-up finish to Glover's third.