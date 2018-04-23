Results Archive
Supercross
Minneapolis
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Kyle Peters
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Upcoming
Supercross
Las Vegas
Sat May 5
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Foxborough SX

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Foxborough SX

April 23, 2018 11:20am
by:

Each year Fly Racing develops, tests, and improves its products in a never-ending pursuit of the perfect racewear. The first to integrate The Boa® System, Fly racewear offers the unmatched comfort, performance and durability that make it an industry leader in technical racewear. For 2018, they’ve created their lightest, most comfortable and durable gear yet. Gear that lasts and gear that performs—ride after ride, race after race. Prepare, perform, and progress with Fly Racing.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with a race review from Foxborough where we talk “the pass,” J-Mart, Anderson, and much more.

Click here to listen to the show, or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or PulpMX apps.