450 Words: Your Guide to Musquin/Tomac

Tempers flared and many things were said and read after Saturday's Marvin Musquin/Eli Tomac last-lap dust-up in Foxborough. Block passes are this sport's liberal/conservative debate, as in there are always two sides and each will fight to the death to make a point.

Let’s get some info in here you really need. As the debate has raged, here are a few things that need to get back into the open.

Tomac’s side

There have been complaints that Eli is mad about being on the receiving end of a block pass even though he has dished out several of his own. Examples include knocking down Dean Wilson in Seattle in 2012, knocking down Cooper Webb in Daytona this year, and the Las Vegas 2017 #Bunching against Ryan Dungey.

One thing to remember is that Tomac was responding in those scenarios—he did not start them. In Seattle 2012, Wilson hit him first. In Daytona, Webb crossed-jumped him multiple times, so Tomac admitted that he took him out in response.

It is impossible to accurately describe how angry Tomac and Monster Energy Kawasaki were that Musquin moved over for Dungey at last year’s East Rutherford Supercross. Tomac was absolutely incensed that it happened, so that convinced him to take the gloves off in Las Vegas. In Tomac’s mind, if KTM is going to try anything to win the title, well, he would do the same.

In each of these cases, Tomac feels he was evening the score, not starting it. This is why, in his TV interview, Tomac mentioned that he passed Marvin cleanly only to receive a full-contact pass in return.