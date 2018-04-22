Classic Pix

Each week throughout the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season, we’ll dig deep into the Racer X photo archives and select one memorable photo to spotlight.

Since today is the birthday of America's first AMA 250 National Motocross Champion Gary Jones, we thought we would wish him a happy birthday with this Classic Pic from the Dick Miller Archives. The shot is from 1973, the year that Jones debuted the Honda CR250M Elsinore, a game-changing motorcycle. Jones would win his second AMA title on that bike; his first came in 1972 on Yamaha, and his last in '74 aboard a Can-Am.

Jones remains the only rider in AMA Motocross history to win three straight titles on three different brands of motorcycles. Jones' last professional finish was a tenth place at the 1978 Sears Point 250 National, riding his own brand, the Mexico-made Ammex/Islo.