Red Bull KTM Announces American Flat Track Team

The American Flat Track (AFT) Championship just took another big leap with Red Bull KTM's announcement today of a factory flat track racing team for 2019. In KTM's announcement today, which took place at the MotoGP event at Circuit of the Americas in Texas, the brand says it plans to race the AFT Singles Class next year, but even further, left no doubts that its upcoming new 790 twin-cylinder Duke will be used as a racing platform for the AFT Twins class in the future. In AFT, the single-cylinder bikes and twin-cylinder bikes make up a two-class structure similar to 250s and 450s in the motocross and supercross ranks.

No riders were announced for the team yet. KTM has appointed former HMC KTM Factory Superbike racer and Brand Ambassador, Chris Fillmore, as the new Flat Track and Road Racing Team Manager to oversee its racing efforts in the U.S.

The full KTM PR is below.