Race Day Feed: Foxborough

Race Day Feed Foxborough

April 21, 2018 8:15am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Gillette Stadium, where the 15th round of Monster Energy Supercross is set to play out today. We’ll be covering the action all day and all night right here on Racer X Online, so be sure to check back often for updates. Posts appear in chronological order, so scroll to the bottom for the most recent information. For even more info, follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We're already underway here in Massachusetts, because this is the first day race of the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Track walk started at 6:30 a.m. and practice started at 8. The "night" show starts at 3 p.m. It was also 35 degrees this morning when track walk began. Yes, these are #firstworldproblems all the way. A few riders had to make special accommodations, though, such as Jason Anderson, who bunked in Zach Osborne’s motorhome for the night so he wouldn’t have to drive to the track this morning. We asked Anderson what time he will wake up in order to make 6:30 a.m. track walk. “6:30,” he said.

This track is going to be tough. After just one practice session, the track was already showing ruts all over the place, and one deep section of whoops had already gotten cupped out. This will be gnarly for the long main events tonight.

The one section of whoops even claimed Dean Wilson in the free practice, as he went down and looked to be holding an arm or wrist. He took a few minutes as a breather and then got back on the bike and continued the practice session. That was good to see. Christian Craig ended up with the top time in the 450 free practice session with Marvin Musquin second. The technicians could do well tonight, however, remember the first practice does not count for qualifying so others might step up once it counts.

As for the 250 session, Zach Osborne, Jeremy Martin and Jordon Smith got the top three spots, which is no surprise as they’re basically the three favorites in that class. Austin Forkner, by the way, is out with a collarbone injury. With Martin Davalos already out, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team didn’t even come to the race this weekend! They’re probably happy to sleep in on this Saturday morning.