On This Day In Moto: April 21

While closing out the 2007 AMA Supercross Championship with seven straight wins, Team Kawasaki's James Stewart won the Detroit Supercross—his fifth win in that streak. Yamaha's Chad Reed was second, with Stewart's Kawasaki teammate Tim Ferry third.

In the Lites class Suzuki's rookie sensation Ryan Dungey took the win from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Ben Townley and Factory Connection Honda's Tommy Hahn.

1985

Over in France, U.S. rider Danny "Magoo" Chandler won the 500cc Grand Prix, his one and only win in his '85 season in Europe. It's only Magoo's second race on the KTM, after rocketing to fame as a Maico factory rider, then a Suzuki 125cc pilot, and finally as a Honda factory rider. Finishing behind Chandler were the mighty HRC factory trio of David Thorpe, Eric Geboers, and Andre Malherbe.

That same afternoon in Italy, Cagiva-mounted Corrado Maddii went 1-1 in the 125cc Grand Prix at Faenza to top his Cagiva teammate Pekka Vehkonnen of Finland. Davey Strijbos of the Netherlands finished third.

And in the 250 class at Schwanenstadt, Austria, Gert Jan Van Doorn of the Netherlands also went 1-1 aboard his Venko Honda, topping hometown hero Heinz Kinigadner and his French rival Jacky Vimond.

2012

One of the sport's all-time good guys, Andrew Short, gets the one and only AMA 450 Supercross main event win of his career at Seattle's Qwest Field, topping Red Bull KTM rider Ken Roczen (on a 350) and Kawasaki factory rider Jake Weimer. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto, who had already clinched the championship, suffered a season-ending left knee injury that also knocked him out of the chance to defend his Lucas Oil 450 Pro Motocross Championship.