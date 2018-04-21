Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Live Now
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Combined Qualifying
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Weston Peick
Full Results
250SX East Combined Qualifying
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Full Schedule
On This Day In Moto: April 21

April 21, 2018 2:25pm
by:

April 21

2007

While closing out the 2007 AMA Supercross Championship with seven straight wins, Team Kawasaki's James Stewart won the Detroit Supercross—his fifth win in that streak. Yamaha's Chad Reed was second, with Stewart's Kawasaki teammate Tim Ferry third. 

In the Lites class Suzuki's rookie sensation Ryan Dungey took the win from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Ben Townley and Factory Connection Honda's Tommy Hahn.  

1985

Over in France, U.S. rider Danny "Magoo" Chandler won the 500cc Grand Prix, his one and only win in his '85 season in Europe. It's only Magoo's second race on the KTM, after rocketing to fame as a Maico factory rider, then a Suzuki 125cc pilot, and finally as a Honda factory rider. Finishing behind Chandler were the mighty HRC factory trio of David Thorpe, Eric Geboers, and Andre Malherbe.

That same afternoon in Italy, Cagiva-mounted Corrado Maddii went 1-1 in the 125cc Grand Prix at Faenza to top his Cagiva teammate Pekka Vehkonnen of Finland. Davey Strijbos of the Netherlands finished third.  

And in the 250 class at Schwanenstadt, Austria, Gert Jan Van Doorn of the Netherlands also went 1-1 aboard his Venko Honda, topping hometown hero Heinz Kinigadner and his French rival Jacky Vimond.  

2012 

One of the sport's all-time good guys, Andrew Short, gets the one and only AMA 450 Supercross main event win of his career at Seattle's Qwest Field, topping Red Bull KTM rider Ken Roczen (on a 350) and Kawasaki factory rider Jake Weimer. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Ryan Villopoto, who had already clinched the championship, suffered a season-ending left knee injury that also knocked him out of the chance to defend his Lucas Oil 450 Pro Motocross Championship.  

The 250 SX class would be won by Star Racing Yamaha's Ryan Sipes, ahead of KTM's Marvin Musquin and GEICO Honda's Eli Tomac. 

1990

The first night of the Pontiac doubleheader went to Yamaha's Damon Bradshaw, with Honda's Jeff Stanton and Suzuki's Mike LaRocco rounding out the podium. The 125 class winner was Suzuki's Denny Stephenson, with privateer Honda rider Mike Jones second and Suzuki's Steve Childress of West Virginia third. (Childress, the one and only West Virginian to ever make a 125 SX podium, is now a dentist.)