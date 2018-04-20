Racer X Films: 2018 Yamaha YZ65 Intro

In February, Yamaha released an all-new YZ65 youth motocross bike to the company’s lineup. Earlier this week, we got to spend the day with it at the Yamaha intro.

Here are more details from Yamaha:

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, unveiled an all-new YZ65 youth motocross bike to complete the company’s 2018 model lineup. Featuring an all-new engine, chassis, suspension, bodywork and more, the YZ65 is designed to provide young riders with top-notch performance and reliability while racing towards the victorYZone.

“With the addition of this exciting new youth motocross bike, aspiring young riders who are beginning to experience the thrill of competition can do so as members of the bLU cRU,” said Yamaha Motorcycle Product Line Manager, Derek Brooks. “This all-new bike builds on Yamaha’s renowned history of performance and durability, which translates into great value for parents and endless moto fun for their kids.”

Welcome to the victorYZone

Yamaha YZ motocross bikes offer the very latest technology and performance features designed to make enthusiasts the best riders possible, win races and help riders become one with their machine – putting them in the zone and atop the podium.

All-New Engine

The 2018 YZ65 utilizes a new 64.8cc liquid-cooled, two-stroke engine that features a case reed-valve intake and a mechanical Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS). Designed for performance and ease of use, the new YZ’s engine also provides confidence to go the distance thanks to Yamaha’s unparalleled durability and reliability.

All-New Chassis and Optimized Ergonomics

The newly-designed semi-double-cradle steel frame, removable aluminum subframe and aluminum swing-arm of the YZ65 provide a nimble feel and confident handling. The ergonomics feature a flat, comfortable seat and four-position adjustable aluminum tapered handlebars to provide comfort and ease of movement for a wide range of young rider sizes. Continuing in the YZ design language of horizontal lines, the styling of the body, color and graphics are like those of Yamaha’s flagship YZ450F.

Easily Tuned KYB® Coil Spring Suspension

The all-new YZ65 features a race-proven, fully adjustable 36mm KYB® coil spring fork design, which provides exceptional handling, bump absorption and ease of set-up for race-winning performance. The KYB® shock utilizes specially designed damping characteristics to match the new chassis.

Price, Color and Availability

The all-new 2018 YZ65 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue and arrive at Yamaha dealers starting in April 2018, making it eligible for this year’s Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross National Championship, with a MSRP of $4,599.

More information on the 2018 YZ65 and all Yamaha motocross models can be found at www.yamahamotorsports.com/motocross.