Results Archive
GNCC
Steele Creek
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Pascal Rauchenecker
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Clement Desalle
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Covington
  3. Henry Jacobi
Full Results
Supercross
Minneapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 21
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat Apr 28
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Tue May 1
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2018 Yamaha YZ65 Intro

April 20, 2018 12:40pm | by:

In February, Yamaha released an all-new YZ65 youth motocross bike to the company’s lineup. Earlier this week, we got to spend the day with it at the Yamaha intro.

Here are more details from Yamaha:

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, unveiled an all-new YZ65 youth motocross bike to complete the company’s 2018 model lineup. Featuring an all-new engine, chassis, suspension, bodywork and more, the YZ65 is designed to provide young riders with top-notch performance and reliability while racing towards the victorYZone.

“With the addition of this exciting new youth motocross bike, aspiring young riders who are beginning to experience the thrill of competition can do so as members of the bLU cRU,” said Yamaha Motorcycle Product Line Manager, Derek Brooks. “This all-new bike builds on Yamaha’s renowned history of performance and durability, which translates into great value for parents and endless moto fun for their kids.” 

Welcome to the victorYZone

Yamaha YZ motocross bikes offer the very latest technology and performance features designed to make enthusiasts the best riders possible, win races and help riders become one with their machine – putting them in the zone and atop the podium. 

All-New Engine

The 2018 YZ65 utilizes a new 64.8cc liquid-cooled, two-stroke engine that features a case reed-valve intake and a mechanical Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS). Designed for performance and ease of use, the new YZ’s engine also provides confidence to go the distance thanks to Yamaha’s unparalleled durability and reliability.

All-New Chassis and Optimized Ergonomics

The newly-designed semi-double-cradle steel frame, removable aluminum subframe and aluminum swing-arm of the YZ65 provide a nimble feel and confident handling. The ergonomics feature a flat, comfortable seat and four-position adjustable aluminum tapered handlebars to provide comfort and ease of movement for a wide range of young rider sizes. Continuing in the YZ design language of horizontal lines, the styling of the body, color and graphics are like those of Yamaha’s flagship YZ450F. 

Easily Tuned KYB® Coil Spring Suspension

The all-new YZ65 features a race-proven, fully adjustable 36mm KYB® coil spring fork design, which provides exceptional handling, bump absorption and ease of set-up for race-winning performance. The KYB® shock utilizes specially designed damping characteristics to match the new chassis. 

Price, Color and Availability

The all-new 2018 YZ65 will be available in Team Yamaha Blue and arrive at Yamaha dealers starting in April 2018, making it eligible for this year’s Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross National Championship, with a MSRP of $4,599.

More information on the 2018 YZ65 and all Yamaha motocross models can be found at www.yamahamotorsports.com/motocross.

  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_04_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_01_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_03_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_07_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_05_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_09_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_08_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_02_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_10_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_11_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_12_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_15_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_16_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_13_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_14_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_18_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_17_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_21_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_22_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_23_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_25_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_26_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_20_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_06_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_27_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_28_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_30_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_29_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_24_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_19_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_31_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_36_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_32_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_35_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_37_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_34_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_40_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_42_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_38_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_39_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_43_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_46_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_47_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_48_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_44_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_33_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_49_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_45_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_50_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_41_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_51_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_56_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_55_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_53_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_52_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_57_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_54_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_59_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_60_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_62_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_61_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_58_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_63_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_67_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_68_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_69_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_70_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_66_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_73_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_74_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_75_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_76_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_64_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_77_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_78_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_65_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_71_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_79_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_80_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_82_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_81_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_83_WM Kyle Scott
  • 2018-04-16_Sano_YZ65-Intro_72_WM Kyle Scott