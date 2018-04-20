On This Day in Moto: April 20

April 20

1985

Team Kawasaki's Jeff Ward took the win inside the Houston Astrodome, dubbed the Eighth Wonder of the World. Yamaha's Keith Bowen finished second, with defending series champion Johnny O'Mara third, then Rick Johnson (Yamaha) and Alan King (Kawasaki). Finishing last on the only Husqvarna in the field was future two-time AMA 125 National Champion Micky Dymond!

The 125 race marked the first East/West Shootout, where both series were combined. The East had the better night, sweeping the podium via Kawasaki Team Green riders Ed Warren and Rodney Barr, plus third-place finisher Fred Andrews, the future GNCC champion. Some other names you might recognize in this class were a pair of future FIM Motocross World Champions in Trampas Parker (14th) and Bob Moore (16th) and future championship team manager Larry Brooks (eighth). (And finishing last on the only KTM in the field was a future publisher, yours truly!)

Broc Glover was the points leader in both SX and the overlapping AMA 500cc Motocross Championship, which led to a cool Yamaha ad, but a tenth at Houston after a crash made Jeff Ward the points leader instead.